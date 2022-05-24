Anteriad Names Lynn Tornabene as New CMO

Rye Brook, NY, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad announced today the appointment of Lynn Tornabene as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This new position was created on the back of the company’s relaunch as the leading full-funnel solution for B2B marketers, combining the strengths of MeritB2B and True Influence under the new Anteriad brand. Tornabene, most recently a global marketing VP at Oracle, will play a critical role in the company’s future growth, focusing on building out Anteriad’s brand and thought leadership strategy, further developing the global marketing team, managing analyst relations, and delivering compelling content for clients and prospects at every touchpoint.

“Anteriad is in a unique position to deliver innovative solutions to forward-thinking B2B marketers across channels. Our newly-combined brand, data-driven solutions, and analytical marketing approach are exactly what they need to reach prospects and customers successfully,” said Lynn Tornabene, CMO at Anteriad. “I’m thrilled to lead the marketing strategy at Anteriad and look forward to working with our executives and marketing team as we bring to market new offerings, thought leadership, and community-building events for our prospects and clients.”

As the Global VP, Product Marketing for Oracle Advertising and Marketing Solutions, Tornabene led product marketing for the company’s martech, adtech, and advertising data solutions targeted at the needs of CMOs and enterprise marketing departments, ad agencies, and media sellers. Tornabene brings extensive marketing leadership experience, including twice serving as a company’s first CMO, from companies including Apple, Google, DoubleClick, AffinityX, Quattro Wireless, IBM, and Wunderman.

Tornabene joins as CMO to help lead the go-forward growth for Anteriad as the company continues to deliver market innovations as a result of a series of strategic acquisitions over the last two years, including the most recent acquisition of True Influence.

“Lynn is the kind of marketing leader that we need to help execute our ambitious growth strategy. With our newly combined organization and the depth of talent on our marketing team, we have all of the pieces in place to power B2B marketing success for enterprises and mid-market companies. Lynn’s expertise in go-to-market strategy, thought leadership, demand generation, and marketing growth is truly impressive, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the executive team,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.

About Anteriad

Anteriad is the leading provider of B2B marketing solutions for blue-chip brands including IBM, Microsoft, and Cisco. Marketers choose Anteriad for their full-funnel ABM and demand generation platform, world-class data and analytics, and omnichannel performance marketing. Anteriad drives meaningful growth for customers by combining the technology and expertise B2B marketers need to win in today’s competitive market. Learn more at www.anteriad.com.