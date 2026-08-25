Anteriad Named a Notable Vendor in New B2B Intent Data Report

New York, NY, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today announced its inclusion in Forrester Research’s The Intent Data Providers for B2B Landscape, Q3 2026.

Anteriad identified analytics and forecasting, buying group analysis, and customer marketing and retention as its top three extended use cases in the overview.

Forrester notes that intent data "has become ubiquitous among enterprise marketing and sales teams," with organizations increasingly buying signals from more than one provider. The research also calls out AI-powered search as the market's top disruptor, noting that "AI-powered (zero click) search is disrupting signal capture" as "buyers increasingly conduct early-stage research within LLM-powered answer engines" rather than traditional search engines.

"Buyers are doing more of their homework inside AI tools before a marketer or seller ever sees a signal. That's the real shift happening right now," said Karie Burt, Chief Data and Privacy Officer at Anteriad. “That's exactly why Anteriad invests in first-party and proprietary signals we control directly, rather than relying only on the search and web-tracking methods where AI-powered search is starting to erode visibility.”

About Anteriad | anteriad.com

For over 20 years, Anteriad has put B2B marketers in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. With more than 500 billion buyer-related signals tracked every month on our award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform, customers like IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, and Lenovo benefit from our high-fidelity B2B buyer data, full and self-service multichannel execution, analytics, and expert advisory to generate impactful ROI multiples. Start creating your future today. Get to know us at https:www.anteriad.com.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity guidelines here.

CONTACT

Emily Riley at Riley Strategic emily@rileystrategic.com 914-330-1128