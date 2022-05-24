Ushur Strengthens Executive Team with the Addition of HR and Customer Success Leaders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced it has promoted Vandana Rao and Sarah Stevens to Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Vice President of Human Resources, respectively. In doing so, it joins the 40% of startups with women in executive leadership roles.



Vandana Rao has developed Ushur’s customer success function from the ground up over the last three years. Under Vandana’s leadership, Ushur has achieved a net revenue retention rate of over 160%, significantly higher than most companies in the tech sector. Prior to Ushur, Vandana held leadership roles in engineering and customer success organizations at Dell-EMC, HP and Nutanix.

“I am incredibly honored to be working with an amazing team that helps our customers every day,” Vandana shared. “I look forward to continuing to drive exceptional value for our customers as we shape the future of Customer Experience Automation for enterprises around the world.”

As Senior Director of Human Resources, Sarah Stevens has spent the last two years establishing Ushur as a Bay Area tech company sought-after for its people-first culture. In the last year alone, the number of Ushur employees has grown more than threefold. Ushur’s focus on its employees has garnered it a number of awards including the Best Outlook for 2022 by Comparably–an award that is solely based on employee surveys. Sarah’s pedigree includes senior positions at SaaS company Limeade and professional services firm Moss Adams.

“I'm thrilled to be building my career at Ushur,” Sarah shared. “As an HR professional, a strong company culture that values authenticity, integrity and inclusion is necessary for all of us to do our best work. At Ushur, I continue to be impressed with the caliber and diversity of our people and the consistency in which we live our values. I learn something from my colleagues every day and anticipate watching us grow and evolve for years to come.”

“Vandana and Sarah have played a pivotal role in shaping Ushur into the people-first, culture-driven company it is today, and their executive leadership will be indispensable as we continue to scale the company,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO of Ushur. “Our team believes that diversity strengthens our ability to deliver world-class solutions, and we’re proud to put that value into practice.”

Ushur reported robust growth in its platform and solutions adoption in FY21, which included doubling its customer base and growing ARR by 177% year-over-year.

