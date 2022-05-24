UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: A sustainable micronutrient fertilizer made from pea, lentil and other plant-based hulls reaches commercialization

Regina, SK, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food in Canada, will be in Regina to announce a new $19 million project by Protein Industries Canada. The new micronutrient fertilizer will help Canadian farmers further improve their substantiality and reduce carbon emissions.

Minister Bibeau will be joined by President and CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients Murad Al-Katib, CEO of Protein Industries Canada Bill Greuel, and CEO of Lucent Bio Michael Riedijk. The Honourable David Marit, Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture, will also attend.

When: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. local time

Where: The Cultivator Powered by Conexus, 2375 College Ave., Regina, SK



Media are invited to join in-person; however, media may also choose to join virtually.

To watch virtually, please register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bT6EevdtRnyNBkmhqUe54A.