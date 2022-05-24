New York, USAMetastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report: Emerging Therapies and Treatment Outlook | De, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report: Emerging Therapies and Treatment Outlook | DelveInsight

Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline involves 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 120+ Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Metastatic Breast Cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment. The leading Metastatic Breast Cancer companies with various Metastatic Breast Cancer medications include RemeGen, SynCore Biotechnology, Allarity Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Byondis B.V., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Ambrx, Inc., Daehwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Phoenix Molecular Designs, Menarini Group, Samus Therapeutics, Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Immutep Limited, Arvinas Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Pfizer, OncoTherapy Science, Inc., Eisai Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Tyme, Inc, Orion Pharma, HiberCell, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, OncoPep Inc., Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dantari, Inc., Veru Inc., Taiho Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Merus N.V., Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tianjin Hemay Biotech, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment landscape.

and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment landscape. Key Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Disitamab Vedotin, EndoTAG®-1 (SB05), Stenoparib (2X-121), U3-1402, KN026, trastuzumab duocarmazine, HS-10342, MRG002, ARX788, DHP107, PMD-026, PVX-410, HX008, Tenalisib, MEN1611, SM-88, HMPL-013, ODM-209, HC-5404-FU, RP12146, PU-H71, NOV120101, SC10914, Eftilagimod Alpha, ARV-471, E7090, DZD1516, G1T38, Sitravatinib, TQ-B211, B003, PF-06873600, OTS167PO, AND019, DAN-222, Enobosarm, Futibatinib, LY3484356, Lasofoxifene, MCLA-128, huMNC2-CAR44 CAR T cells, REM-001, GNC-035, RGT-419B, Hemay022, SCR-6852, and others.

and others. On May 04, 2022, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG announced the presentation of promising interim data from an ongoing Ph2 trial of Tenalisib in locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients, at the ESMO Breast Cancer Meeting, in Berlin, Germany from May 3-5, 2022. Tenalisib was well tolerated and showed encouraging preliminary efficacy as a single agent in both primary and secondary resistant mBC; Data supports further development of Tenalisib in patients with HR+ and HER2- MBC.

announced the presentation of promising interim data from an ongoing Ph2 trial of in locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients, at the ESMO Breast Cancer Meeting, in Berlin, Germany from May 3-5, 2022. Tenalisib was well tolerated and showed encouraging preliminary efficacy as a single agent in both primary and secondary resistant mBC; Data supports further development of Tenalisib in patients with HR+ and HER2- MBC. In April 2022, Alphamab Oncology announced that data from the phase II clinical study of the chemo-free regimen of KN026 in combination with KN046 (KN026-203) were presented as an E-poster at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 (AACR 2022). As of August 10, 2021, 24 patients with HER2-positive other solid tumors (non-breast cancer/gastric cancer ) who received ≥1L prior systemic therapy were enrolled, 20 patients were evaluable for overall response: the ORR was 55.0%, the DCR was 85.0%, the 6-month PFS rate was 84.1%; Out of 11 evaluable CRC patients, the ORR and DCR was 45.5% and 90.9% respectively.

announced that data from the phase II clinical study of the chemo-free regimen of in combination with KN046 (KN026-203) were presented as an E-poster at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022 (AACR 2022). As of August 10, 2021, 24 patients with HER2-positive other solid tumors (non-breast cancer/gastric cancer ) who received ≥1L prior systemic therapy were enrolled, 20 patients were evaluable for overall response: the ORR was 55.0%, the DCR was 85.0%, the 6-month PFS rate was 84.1%; Out of 11 evaluable CRC patients, the ORR and DCR was 45.5% and 90.9% respectively. In April 2022, Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative™ (Quantum Leap) and Ambrx Biopharma Inc ., announced the selection of Ambrx's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) ARX788 for a new investigational treatment arm in the I-SPY 2.2 TRIAL for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer in the neoadjuvant setting. Sponsored by Quantum Leap, the I-SPY 2.2 TRIAL is a continuation of the I-SPY 2 TRIAL that seeks to create personalized treatments by adapting therapies for each patient to optimize the clinical outcome.

(Quantum Leap) and ., announced the selection of Ambrx's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for a new investigational treatment arm in the I-SPY 2.2 TRIAL for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer in the neoadjuvant setting. Sponsored by Quantum Leap, the I-SPY 2.2 TRIAL is a continuation of the I-SPY 2 TRIAL that seeks to create personalized treatments by adapting therapies for each patient to optimize the clinical outcome. In March 2022, TYME Technologies, Inc. announced the availability of the poster abstract, “SM-88, D/L-alpha-metyrosine, is a novel anti-cancer agent in estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer,” which was submitted by researchers from Georgetown University. The abstract was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans, LA. In September 2021, TYME Technologies, Inc. announced that the first patient had been dosed in the Phase II OASIS trial in patients with metastatic hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (“HR+/HER2-“) breast cancer who previously received a CDK4/6 inhibitor regimen being conducted by Georgetown University (NCT04720664) at several MedStar Health hospitals. (MedStar Health is Georgetown’s academic clinical partner.)

announced the availability of the poster abstract, “SM-88, D/L-alpha-metyrosine, is a novel anti-cancer agent in estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer,” which was submitted by researchers from Georgetown University. The abstract was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans, LA. In September 2021, TYME Technologies, Inc. announced that the first patient had been dosed in the Phase II OASIS trial in patients with metastatic hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (“HR+/HER2-“) breast cancer who previously received a CDK4/6 inhibitor regimen being conducted by Georgetown University (NCT04720664) at several MedStar Health hospitals. (MedStar Health is Georgetown’s academic clinical partner.) In February 2022, Phoenix Molecular Designs (PhoenixMD), announced the completion of patient enrollment and dosing of PMD-026 in their Phase 1b monotherapy clinical trial. The successful completion of patient enrollment in this Phase 1/1b trial is an important step forward for PhoenixMD as they advance PMD-026 into Phase 2 combination trials for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and hormone-positive breast cancer.

(PhoenixMD), announced the completion of patient enrollment and dosing of in their Phase 1b monotherapy clinical trial. The successful completion of patient enrollment in this Phase 1/1b trial is an important step forward for PhoenixMD as they advance PMD-026 into Phase 2 combination trials for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and hormone-positive breast cancer. In December 2021, Arvinas, Inc. and Pfizer Inc. announced an update on Phase 1 dose-escalation data of ARV-471 , a novel PROTAC® estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, which is being co-developed for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer (ER+/HER2-).

and announced an update on Phase 1 dose-escalation data of , a novel PROTAC® estrogen receptor (ER) degrader, which is being co-developed for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer (ER+/HER2-). In August 2021, Seagen Inc. and RemeGen Co., Ltd. announced that the two companies had entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement to develop and commercialize disitamab vedotin, a novel HER2-targeted ADC.

The Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Metastatic Breast Cancer products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Metastatic Breast Cancer pipeline landscape.

Metastatic Breast Cancer Overview

Metastatic Breast Cancer (also known as stage IV) is breast cancer that has progressed to another region of the body, most often the liver, brain, bones, or lungs. The five-year Metastatic Breast Cancer survival rate is 22%, with a three-year median Metastatic Breast Cancer life expectancy. The Metastatic Breast Cancer symptoms vary widely depending on where the disease has spread. The most frequent Metastatic Breast Cancer sign that have gone to the bone is a sudden, noticeable new pain. Tumor biopsy is one of the most important tests for Metastatic Breast Cancer diagnosis.

Systemic therapy, rather than surgery or radiation, is frequently used for Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment. Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment is intended to decrease tumors and limit their development, as well as relieve symptoms and enhance the quality of life. Metastatic Breast Cancer treatment may alter if one therapy stops functioning or the adverse effects become too bothersome.

A snapshot of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Disitamab Vedotin RemeGen Phase III Tubulin polymerization inhibitor Intravenous EndoTAG®-1 (SB05) SynCore Biotechnology Phase III Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitor Intravenous trastuzumab duocarmazine Byondis B.V. Phase III DNA inhibitor; ERBB 2 receptor antagonist Intravenous GNC 035 Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Phase I Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitor Intravenous Stenoparib (2X-121) Allarity Therapeutics Phase II Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 and 2 inhibitor Oral HS-10342 Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Phase II Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 and 6 inhibitor Oral AND019 Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC Phase I Selective estrogen receptor degrader Oral MRG002 Shanghai Miracogen Inc. Phase II Tubulin polymerization inhibitor Intravenous DAN-222 Dantari, Inc. Phase I DNA topoisomerase I inhibitor Intravenous PMD-026 Phoenix Molecular Designs Phase I Ribosomal protein S6 kinase inhibitor Oral

Metastatic Breast Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Metastatic Breast Canceremerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous

Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Selective estrogen receptor degraders, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Mitosis inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors, Tubulin polymerization promoters, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors, Tankyrase inhibitors, Alkylating agents, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, DNA inhibitors, ERBB 2 receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants

Selective estrogen receptor degraders, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Mitosis inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor inhibitors, Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors, Tubulin inhibitors, Tubulin polymerization promoters, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 inhibitors, Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 2 inhibitors, Tankyrase inhibitors, Alkylating agents, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, DNA inhibitors, ERBB 2 receptor antagonists, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants Key Metastatic Breast Cancer Companies : RemeGen, SynCore Biotechnology, Allarity Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, Byondis B.V., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Ambrx, Inc., Daehwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Phoenix Molecular Designs, Menarini Group, Samus Therapeutics, Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Immutep Limited, Arvinas Inc., G1 Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, Pfizer, OncoTherapy Science, Inc., Eisai Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Tyme, Inc, Orion Pharma, HiberCell, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, OncoPep Inc., Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dantari, Inc., Veru Inc., Taiho Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, Sermonix Pharmaceuticals, Merus N.V., Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Regor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tianjin Hemay Biotech, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and others.

Key Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Disitamab Vedotin, EndoTAG®-1 (SB05), Stenoparib (2X-121), U3-1402, KN026, trastuzumab duocarmazine, HS-10342, MRG002, ARX788, DHP107, PMD-026, PVX-410, HX008, Tenalisib, MEN1611, SM-88, HMPL-013, ODM-209, HC-5404-FU, RP12146, PU-H71, NOV120101, SC10914, Eftilagimod Alpha, ARV-471, E7090, DZD1516, G1T38, Sitravatinib, TQ-B211, B003, PF-06873600, OTS167PO, AND019, DAN-222, Enobosarm, Futibatinib, LY3484356, Lasofoxifene, MCLA-128, huMNC2-CAR44 CAR T cells, REM-001,GNC-035, RGT-419B, Hemay022, SCR-6852, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Disitamab Vedotin: RemeGen 6.2 trastuzumab duocarmazine: Byondis B.V. 7. Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 MRG002: Shanghai Miracogen Inc. 8. Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 DAN-222: Dantari, Inc. 9. Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline: Preclinical Stage Products 10. Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies in the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline 14. Key Products in the Metastatic Breast Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

