Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Westerlund, Johan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Martela Plc
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20220523135629_37
Transaction date: 2022-05-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1038 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1038 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.martela.com
Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.