Martela Oyj: Managers' transactions

| Source: Martela Corporation Martela Corporation

Helsinki, FINLAND

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lehtonen, Kalle
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Martela Plc
LEI: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700M4EIEVD61PNN55_20220523135629_33

Transaction date: 2022-05-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900385
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1902 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1902 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Martela PLC
Kalle Lehtonen
CFO
tel +358 400 539 968

Nasdaq Helsinki
Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela provides people centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are in the core. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are forerunner in hybrid working environments with common open work culture background and needs.