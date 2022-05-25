SONORO GOLD REPORTS HIGHER-GRADE INTERCEPTS AND EXPANDS GOLD MINERALIZATION AT CERRO CALICHE GOLD PROJECT

VANCOUVER, Canada, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) pleased to report assay results from an additional 10 drill holes completed at its Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Results reflect drilling conducted at El Colorado and Buena Suerte gold mineralized zones where intercepts include 1.52 meters averaging 9.57 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”), 28.95 meters averaging 1.021 g/t Au and 10.67 meters averaging 1.183 g/t Au. As with drilling results announced on May 17, 2022, current intercepts are also situated outside of the pit shells used to calculate the mineral resource estimate as part of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) announced May 9, 2022, for a proposed heap leach mining operation.



Highlights are as follows:

SCR-313 intercepted 21.34m averaging 0.557 g/t Au, including 3.04m averaging 1.523 g/t Au.

SCR-314 intercepted 3.05m averaging 1.185 g/t Au, including 1.52m averaging 2.19 g/t Au; and 7.62m averaging 0.72 g/t Au, including 1.53m averaging 1.635.

SCR-315 intercepted 10.67m averaging 1.183 g/t Au, including 1.52m averaging 3.27 g/t Au; and 4.57m averaging 1.087 g/t Au, including 1.53m averaging 2.28 g/t Au.

SCR-318 intercepted 1.52m averaging 9.57 g/t Au and 28.95m averaging 1.021 g/t Au; including 1.53m averaging 2.07 g/t Au, including 3.05m averaging 2.706 g/t Au.

The map below illustrates the location of the drill holes.





























































Results from seven additional drill holes completed at the Abejas gold mineralized zone are still pending and will be announced next month, concluding the Phase IV drilling program at Cerro Caliche. Geological data from this latest drilling campaign will be included in a further updated resource estimate scheduled to be announced in the summer of 2022. The updated technical report will also assess the potential economic impact of the new drilling data on the proposed heap leach mining operation.



Mel Herdrick, Sonoro's Vice President of Exploration, noted that “I continue to be encouraged by the results of the Phase IV drilling campaign which has returned multiple higher-grade intercepts and demonstrated resource growth potential near surface and at depth. These latest assay intercepts also indicate continued expansion of El Colorado and Buena Suerte mineralized gold zones outside of the pit shells used to calculate the resource estimate for the initial PEA. The potential expansion will be confirmed in an updated resource estimate expected to be completed over the next few months.”

Kenneth MacLeod, Sonoro’s President and CEO stated, “With the updated mineral resource estimation potentially demonstrating an increase in multiple gold mineralized zones at Cerro Caliche, we are now reviewing the additional work involved to incorporate the new data into an updated technical report on the proposed mining operation. This has been a successful drilling campaign and I look forward to sharing the final drilling results with our shareholders.”

John Darch, Sonoro’s Chairman, added, “I am very pleased with the latest results as they indicate a potential increase in both the size and grade of the of the project’s oxide gold mineralization. As announced when drilling resumed in November 2021, the objective of this drilling program was to expand the resource and potentially improve the economics and mine life of the proposed heap leach operation. We are becoming more optimistic that we may meet this objective.”

El Colorado Gold Mineralized Zone

Five drill holes were completed at El Colorado extending mineralization approximately 30-meters along the northwestern side of the estimated resource pit shell. Shallow gold mineralization was cut in all five drill holes with drill holes SCR-313, SCR-314 and SCR-315 returning multiple higher-grade intercepts.

Drill hole SCR-315 tested for a possible extension of the mineralization contained within the northernmost extent of the pit shell and beginning at 7.62 meters, it intercepted 10.67 meters averaging 1.183 g/t Au, including 1.52 meters averaging 3.27 g/t Au and 4.57 meters averaging 1.087 g/t Au, including 1.53 meters averaging 2.28 g/t Au.

Approximately 50 meters northwest of the previously reported drill hole SCR-307, which intercepted 9.14 meters of 9.577 g/t Au, drill hole SCR-313 tested the outside perimeter of the pit shell, intercepting 21.34 meters of 0.557 g/t Au, including 3.04 meters of 1.523 g/t Au.

Buena Suerte Vein System

Located approximately 300 meters east of El Colorado, five drill holes extended the Buena Suerte vein system to the southwest with drill holes SCR-318, SCR-319 and SCR-320 located immediately outside the resource pit shell boundary.

Drill hole SCR-318 cut strong gold mineralization intercepting 1.52 meters averaging 9.57 g/t Au and 28.95 meters averaging 1.021 g/t Au, including 1.53 meters averaging 2.07 g/t Au, as well as 3.05 meters averaging 2.706 g/t Au. Drill hole SCR-320 intercepted 4.57 meters averaging 0.851 g/t Au, including 1.53 meters averaging 2.11 g/t Au.

Drill holes SCR-316 and SCR-317 are located further south with assay results of only short uneconomic intervals, possibly due to an unmapped fault having shifted vein extensions to other positions.

The following table provides the assay results for the complete list of reported drill holes:

Cerro Caliche Project, Holes Composites with Cut-off 0.15 g/t Au Hole



Target







From To Interval Au Ag AuEq meters g/t g/t g/t SCR-311



El Colorado



19.81 22.86 3.05 0.423 2.70 0.435 and 35.05 39.62 4.57 0.626 1.00 0.630 SCR-312 El Colorado 10.67 16.76 6.09 0.209 3.20 0.224 SCR-313







El Colorado







30.48 51.82 21.34 0.557 6.10 0.585 including 36.58 39.62 3.04 1.523 15.60 1.594 and 85.34 96.01 10.67 0.257 1.60 0.265 SCR-314















El Colorado















3.05 6.10 3.05 1.185 1.80 1.193 including 3.05 4.57 1.52 2.190 2.70 2.202 and 68.58 70.10 1.52 1.075 5.70 1.101 and 79.25 86.87 7.62 0.720 2.60 0.732 including 80.77 82.30 1.53 1.635 1.70 1.643 SCR-315































El Colorado































7.62 18.29 10.67 1.183 2.50 1.241 including 15.24 16.76 1.52 3.270 33.90 3.426 and 28.96 33.53 4.57 1.087 2.10 1.097 including 32.00 33.52 1.53 2.280 4.70 2.302 and 48.77 53.34 4.57 0.503 0.70 0.506 and 88.39 91.44 3.05 0.230 0.50 0.232 and 97.54 128.02 30.48 0.437 1.50 0.444 including 108.20 111.25 3.05 1.138 1.90 1.146 including 121.92 123.44 1.52 1.080 2.80 1.093 SCR-316



San Quintin



9.14 13.72 4.58 0.262 0.30 0.264 and 25.91 28.96 3.05 0.256 0.90 0.260 SCR-317 Buena Suerte 53.34 56.39 3.05 0.296 1.90 0.304 SCR-318



















Buena Suerte



















15.24 18.29 3.05 0.934 5.30 0.958 including 15.24 16.76 1.52 1.445 8.40 1.484 and 30.48 32.00 1.52 9.570 1.20 9.576 and 51.82 80.77 28.95 1.021 1.20 1.027 including 62.48 64.01 1.53 2.070 2.20 2.080 including 70.10 73.15 3.05 2.706 2.40 2.717 SCR-319 Buena Suerte 16.76 35.05 18.29 0.333 7.50 0.367 SCR-320















Buena Suerte















13.72 21.34 7.62 0.339 5.60 0.365 and 33.53 38.10 4.57 0.851 4.80 0.873 including 35.05 36.58 1.53 2.110 8.00 2.147 and 50.29 54.86 4.57 0.240 1.70 0.248 and 57.91 60.96 3.05 0.181 0.20 0.182

Drill collar locations, azimuths and dips for the drill holes included are provided in the table below

Drill Collar Locations (NAD 1927 UTM Zone 12N) Drill Hole Zone Easting Northing Elevation Depth (m) Dip Azimuth SCR-311 El Colorado 536,130 3,364,461 1,260 112.78 -66 192 SCR-312 El Colorado 536,088 3,364,474 1,273 82.30 -45 270 SCR-313 El Colorado 536,102 3,364,587 1,322 100.58 -45 235 SCR-314 El Colorado 536,140 3,364,621 1,327 121.92 -45 230 SCR-315 El Colorado 536,165 3,364,651 1,321 131.06 -45 217 SCR-316 San Quintín 536,625 3,364,517 1,286 100.58 -45 275 SCR-317 Buena Suerte 536,632 3,364,579 1,241 100.58 -45 270 SCR-318 Buena Suerte 536,579 3,364,703 1,280 83.82 -45 235 SCR-319 Buena Suerte 536,538 3,364,701 1,286 82.30 -45 235 SCR-320 Buena Suerte 536,495 3,364,817 1,359 121.92 -45 235

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples are collected with an airstream cyclone and passed into a splitter that divides each sample into quarters. The quartered samples are then bagged and sealed with identification. The sample group has blanks, standards and duplicates inserted into the sample stream.

ALS-Chemex collects the samples and transports them directly to the preparation laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. At the laboratory, part of each sample is reduced through crushing, splitting and pulverization from which 200 grams is sent to the ALS-Chemex assay laboratory in Vancouver. Thirty grams undergoes fire assay for gold with the resulting concentrated button of material produced is dissolved in acids and the gold is determined by atomic absorption. Another quantity of the sample is dissolved in four acids for an ICP multi-element analysis.

No QA/QC issues were noted with the results received from the laboratory.

Geologic Description

Cerro Caliche is located 45 kilometers east southeast of Magdalena de Kino in the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district of Sonora, Mexico. Multiple historic underground mines were developed in the concession including Cabeza Blanca, Los Cuervos, Japoneses, Las Abejas, Boluditos, El Colorado, Veta de Oro and Espanola. Mineralization types of the Cucurpe-Sonora Mega-district include variants of epithermal low sulfidation veins and related mineralized dikes and associated volcanic domes. Local altered and mineralized felsic dikes cut the mineralized meta-sedimentary rock units and may be associated with mineralization both in the dikes and meta-sedimentary rocks.

Qualified Person Statement

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro, is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) and has read and approved this news release. Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization in historic mines adjacent to, or on, Cerro Caliche is not necessarily indicative of economic gold mineralization residing in the concessions held by the Company.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with two exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

