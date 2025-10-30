SONORO GOLD COMPLETES FINAL CONCESSION PAYMENT AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, Canada, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has made the final concession payment on its flagship Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. In March 2018, the Company, through its wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Minera Mar de Plata (“MMP”), executed an Option to Purchase and Promise to Assignment Agreement with a resident of Arizona, USA (the “Vendor”) to acquire a 100% interest in the El Rosario mineral concessions (the “Rosario Concessions”) for total consideration of US $1.79M.

The Rosario Concessions represent 30% of the total surface area of the Cerro Caliche project and on October 29, 2025, the Company paid the final installment of US $919,907.71, acquiring the concessions through the execution of an Assignment of Title to Mining Concession Agreement (the “Assignment Agreement”). Under the terms of the Assignment Agreement, the Company also executed a Royalty Agreement, entitling the Vendor to a 2% Net Smelter Returns (the “NSR”) royalty from the proceeds of the sale of minerals from the Rosario Concessions. The Company may purchase the NSR for US $1,000,000 for each one percent of the royalty.

The Cerro Caliche project is comprised of 15 contiguous mining concessions covering a total area of 1,350.10 hectares (ha). The concessions were optioned in 2018 under five separate option agreements for total consideration of US $5.18M. Financial obligations under the five option agreements have now been met and all 15 mineral concession titles have been assigned to MMP.

MMP also controls 100% of the surface rights for the Cerro Caliche project. As previously announced, the Company entered into a surface rights agreement with the owner of the Cerro Prieto Ranch to secure 100% of the surface rights to the Cerro Caliche concessions and surrounding areas.

Commencing September 1, 2028, Sonoro’s surface rights will expand to encompass the entire Cerro Prieto Ranch, including the surface rights to the neighbouring Cerro Prieto mine.

The Cerro Caliche gold project is in the final permitting stage for a proposed open-pit, heap leach mining operation. The property hosts a broadly mineralized low-sulphidation epithermal vein structure with over 25 northwest-trending gold mineralized zones along trend and near surface. Approximately 30% of the property’s identified mineralized zones have been drilled and assayed to date.

Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

The Company announces that Salil Dhaumya has resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company. Mr. Dhaumya has agreed to assist in a smooth transition. Board Member and Corporate Secretary Katharine Regan will assume the role of interim CFO until a suitable successor is appointed.

Sonoro wishes to thank Mr. Dhaumya for his services and contributions to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

