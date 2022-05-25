NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2023

Record quarterly revenue of $8.29 billion, up 46% from a year ago

Record quarterly revenue for Data Center and Gaming

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported record revenue for the first quarter ended May 1, 2022, of $8.29 billion, up 46% from a year ago and up 8% from the previous quarter, with record revenue in Data Center and Gaming.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.64, down 16% from a year ago and down 46% from the previous quarter, and include an after-tax impact of $0.52 related to the $1.35 billion Arm acquisition termination charge. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.36, up 49% from a year ago and up 3% from the previous quarter.

“We delivered record results in Data Center and Gaming against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The effectiveness of deep learning to automate intelligence is driving companies across industries to adopt NVIDIA for AI computing. Data Center has become our largest platform, even as Gaming achieved a record quarter.



“We are gearing up for the largest wave of new products in our history with new GPU, CPU, DPU and robotics processors ramping in the second half. Our new chips and systems will greatly advance AI, graphics, Omniverse, self-driving cars and robotics, as well as the many industries these technologies impact,” he said.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, NVIDIA returned to shareholders $2.10 billion in share repurchases and cash dividends.

On May 23, 2022, the board of directors increased and extended the company’s share repurchase program to repurchase additional common stock up to a total of $15 billion through December 2023.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on July 1, 2022, to all shareholders of record on June 9, 2022.







Q1 Fiscal 2023 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q1 FY23 Q4 FY22 Q1 FY22 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $8,288 $7,643 $5,661 Up 8% Up 46% Gross margin 65.5% 65.4% 64.1% Up 10 bps Up 140 bps Operating expenses $3,563 $2,029 $1,673 Up 76% Up 113% Operating income $1,868 $2,970 $1,956 Down 37% Down 4% Net income $1,618 $3,003 $1,912 Down 46% Down 15% Diluted earnings per share $0.64 $1.18 $0.76 Down 46% Down 16%

Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q1 FY23 Q4 FY22 Q1 FY22 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $8,288 $7,643 $5,661 Up 8% Up 46% Gross margin 67.1% 67.0% 66.2% Up 10 bps Up 90 bps Operating expenses $1,608 $1,447 $1,189 Up 11% Up 35% Operating income $3,955 $3,677 $2,557 Up 8% Up 55% Net income $3,443 $3,350 $2,313 Up 3% Up 49% Diluted earnings per share $1.36 $1.32 $0.91 Up 3% Up 49%





Outlook

NVIDIA’s outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $8.10 billion, plus or minus 2%. This includes an estimated reduction of approximately $500 million relating to Russia and the COVID lockdowns in China.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 65.1% and 67.1%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.46 billion and $1.75 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an expense of approximately $40 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 12.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.



Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Data Center

Gaming

First-quarter revenue was a record $3.62 billion, up 31% from a year ago and up 6% from the previous quarter.

Introduced the GeForce RTX ® 3090 Ti, the fastest-ever consumer GPU.

3090 Ti, the fastest-ever consumer GPU. Announced 15 new game titles optimized for NVIDIA RTX — including Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Shadow Warrior 3 — bringing the total to over 250 games and applications.

Announced that gamers can now access RTX 3080-class streaming with GeForce NOW™ monthly subscription plans.

Expanded the GeForce NOW library with over 100 games — including Lost Ark, Need for Speed: Heat and Life is Strange: Remastered — bringing the total to over 1,300.

Launched Fortnite on GeForce NOW with touch controls for mobile devices, streaming through the Safari web browser on iOS and the GeForce NOW Android app.

Professional Visualization

First-quarter revenue was $622 million, up 67% from a year ago and down 3% from the previous quarter.

Added new NVIDIA Ampere architecture RTX GPUs for workstations, widening access to AI and ray-tracing technology.

Announced the Omniverse Cloud service for instant access to NVIDIA Omniverse™ — including by millions of Mac and Chromebook users — enabling the collaborative editing of large 3D scenes from anywhere when available next year.

Announced that Amazon Robotics is building AI-enabled digital twins of its warehouses, using Omniverse Enterprise, to optimize warehouse design and train more intelligent robotic solutions.

Automotive and Robotics

CFO Commentary

Non-GAAP Measures

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 1, May 2, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 8,288 $ 5,661 Cost of revenue 2,857 2,032 Gross profit 5,431 3,629 Operating expenses Research and development 1,618 1,153 Sales, general and administrative 592 520 Acquisition termination cost 1,353 - Total operating expenses 3,563 1,673 Income from operations 1,868 1,956 Interest income 18 6 Interest expense (68 ) (53 ) Other, net (13 ) 135 Other income (expense), net (63 ) 88 Income before income tax 1,805 2,044 Income tax expense 187 132 Net income $ 1,618 $ 1,912 Net income per share (A): Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.76 Weighted average shares used in per share computation (A): Basic 2,506 2,484 Diluted 2,537 2,528 (A) Reflects a four-for-one stock split on July 19, 2021.





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) May 1, January 30, 2022 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 20,338 $ 21,208 Accounts receivable, net 5,438 4,650 Inventories 3,163 2,605 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 636 366 Total current assets 29,575 28,829 Property and equipment, net 2,916 2,778 Operating lease assets 856 829 Goodwill 4,365 4,349 Intangible assets, net 2,211 2,339 Deferred income tax assets 1,784 1,222 Other assets 3,505 3,841 Total assets $ 45,212 $ 44,187 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,999 $ 1,783 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,563 2,552 Total current liabilities 5,562 4,335 Long-term debt 10,947 10,946 Long-term operating lease liabilities 752 741 Other long-term liabilities 1,631 1,553 Total liabilities 18,892 17,575 Shareholders' equity 26,320 26,612 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,212 $ 44,187





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 1, May 2, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,618 $ 1,912 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Acquisition termination cost 1,353 - Stock-based compensation expense 578 429 Depreciation and amortization 334 281 Losses (gains) on investments in non affiliates, net 17 (133 ) Deferred income taxes (542 ) 24 Other 23 (3 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (788 ) (595 ) Inventories (560 ) (159 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,261 ) 2 Accounts payable 255 36 Accrued and other current liabilities 634 33 Other long-term liabilities 70 47 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,731 1,874 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 5,947 3,140 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1,029 358 Purchases of marketable securities (3,932 ) (4,470 ) Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (361 ) (298 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (36 ) - Investments and other, net (35 ) (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,612 (1,272 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 204 126 Payments related to repurchases of common stock (1,996 ) - Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (532 ) (477 ) Dividends paid (100 ) (99 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (22 ) (19 ) Other - (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,446 ) (471 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,897 131 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,990 847 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,887 $ 978





NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 1, January 30, May 2, 2022 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 5,431 $ 4,999 $ 3,629 GAAP gross margin 65.5 % 65.4 % 64.1 % Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 94 86 87 Stock-based compensation expense (B) 38 39 25 IP-related costs - - 5 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,563 $ 5,124 $ 3,746 Non-GAAP gross margin 67.1 % 67.0 % 66.2 % GAAP operating expenses $ 3,563 $ 2,029 $ 1,673 Acquisition termination cost (1,353 ) - - Stock-based compensation expense (B) (540 ) (512 ) (404 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (55 ) (70 ) (80 ) Legal settlement costs (7 ) - - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,608 $ 1,447 $ 1,189 GAAP income from operations $ 1,868 $ 2,970 $ 1,956 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 2,087 707 601 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 3,955 $ 3,677 $ 2,557 GAAP other income (expense), net $ (63 ) $ (105 ) $ 88 Losses (gains) from non-affiliated investments 17 53 (134 ) Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 - 1 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (45 ) $ (52 ) $ (45 ) GAAP net income $ 1,618 $ 3,003 $ 1,912 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 2,105 760 468 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C) (280 ) (330 ) (67 ) Domestication tax adjustments - 7 - Foreign tax benefit - (90 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 3,443 $ 3,350 $ 2,313 Diluted net income per share (D) GAAP $ 0.64 $ 1.18 $ 0.76 Non-GAAP $ 1.36 $ 1.32 $ 0.91 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation (D) 2,537 2,545 2,528 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,731 $ 3,033 $ 1,874 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (361 ) (273 ) (298 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (22 ) (21 ) (19 ) Free cash flow $ 1,348 $ 2,739 $ 1,557 (A) Acquisition-related and other costs are comprised of amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs and certain compensation charges presented in the following line items: Three Months Ended May 1, January 30, May 2, 2022 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 94 $ 86 $ 87 Research and development $ 9 $ 9 $ 1 Sales, general and administrative $ 46 $ 61 $ 79 (B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended May 1, January 30, May 2, 2022 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 38 $ 39 $ 25 Research and development $ 384 $ 362 $ 276 Sales, general and administrative $ 156 $ 150 $ 128 (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09). (D) Reflects a four-for-one stock split on July 19, 2021.



