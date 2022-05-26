South Africa Textile Industry Report 2022: Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Outlook, Industry Associations

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Textile Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the industrial activities relating to the preparation of wool and cotton fibres, the spinning of these into yarn and the weaving of yarns into fabrics for use in downstream clothing, textiles, footwear and leather manufacturing.

It includes information on the state and size of the industry, imports and exports, developments, regulations and factors and issues that influence the sector. There are profiles of 14 companies including Standerton Mills and Svenmill, Gelvenor Africa, Yarntex and Samil Natural Fibres.

The textile industry has been in long term decline since 1994 as a result of trade liberalisation, the increase in cheap Asian imports, and declining competitiveness and manufacturing capacity of local players. The result has been the deindustrialisation of the textiles component of the value chain and a situation where the vast majority of fibres are exported and the majority of spun yarn and woven textiles are imported.

Masterplan

The decline of the textiles industry has created a policy dilemma - whether to provide import protection and reduce competitiveness of clothing manufacturers, or allow for rebated textile imports by clothing manufacturers and facilitate further deindustrialisation of the local textile supply.

This dilemma may be resolved in the Retail-CTFL (clothing, textile, footwear and leather) masterplan, implemented in 2019. Mechanisms in the plan aim to reduce input costs for clothing manufacturers while securing supply agreements for local textile manufacturers. The plan includes domestic procurement targets.

Quick Response Manufacturing

Quick response manufacturing, driven by retailers and design houses, is placing immense pressure on clothing manufacturers to be flexible and to quickly respond to changes in fashion, style and design.

The trend does not put similar pressure on the textile industry, but it does require a more rapid supply of raw materials. Global supply chain disruptions have presented domestic textile manufacturers with a unique opportunity to provide stock more quickly than international suppliers.

