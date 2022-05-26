Tilray Launches CBD Lifestyle Brand, Pollen, on Amazon UK

LONDON, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced the launch of POLLEN, a CBD lifestyle brand with a new approach to wellness, on Amazon UK.



Designed to help uncomplicate wellness routines and elevate the CBD experience for consumers, POLLEN offers a unique product mix of tasty CBD gummies and drink drops in three signature lines; ‘Powerbank’ to promote a natural energy boost, ‘No Pressure’ to soften the pressure of everyday stresses and restore your body’s natural bounce, and ‘Soothe You’ for mind and body balance. Each POLLEN product is formulated with CBD and a range of flavorful and vegan-friendly ingredients that simply taste and feel good.

Powerbank - Developed to give you that ‘full tank’ feeling. Powerbank CBD Gummies are a combination of lemon, orange and cacao. Powerbank CBD drink drops include citrus and warm tones of lemon, orange, and coffee to promote a natural energy boost.

No Pressure – Created for those seeking to relax, No Pressure Gummies feature grapefruit, turmeric + cayenne while the No Pressure Drink Drops are packed with a punch of blackcurrant.

Soothe You – All about finding that sense of serenity and balance. Soothe You CBD Gummies include a relaxing blend of chamomile, honey, and cherry. The CBD Drink Drops are a breath of fresh air with tasty hints of grapefruit and raspberry.

POLLEN CBD Gummies offer 300mg of CBD per pack and are independently tested for an accurate dosage every time. All POLLEN products are plant-based, pesticide-free, vegan-friendly, and produced with an award-winning team delivering first-to-market category innovation.

POLLEN's 'Powerbank', 'Soothe You’ and ‘No Pressure’ Vegan CBD Gummies and Drink Drops are now available only on Amazon UK. Be on the lookout for a wider release at local retailers across the UK and online.

To learn more about POLLEN, please visit https://uk.withpollen.com/ and join the community @withPollen

About POLLEN

POLLEN is a new approach to wellness. It’s about feeling your kind of good and discovering a community of like-minded people to share it with. At its core, POLLEN products are made with you in mind. Our story leads the passion for creating high-quality CBD products you can trust, designed to fit into your lifestyle, effortlessly. With wellness being at the forefront of all our lives, POLLEN aims to normalize CBD usage through education, transparency and credibility within the CBD market and the growth of a community to create the first globally accessible CBD lifestyle brand in the world.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray Brands’ unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of wellbeing, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray

