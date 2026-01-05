Enhance Your Dry January with Mindful Sipping: Try Tilray’s Mollo and XMG Cannabis Beverages

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, invites Canadians to embrace mindful sipping this Dry January with cannabis‑infused beverages from Mollo and XMG. Under the banner “No Drinks doesn’t mean no drinks,” the campaign champions flavour‑forward options and consistent cannabinoid profiles, perfect for social hangs, solo downtime, and everything in between.

“Dry January isn’t about going without, it’s about choosing better,” said Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada. “From bright, tart seltzers to nostalgic carbonated vibes, Mollo and XMG deliver bold taste and clear product information so adults can pick the right chill for the moment.”

As Canadians increasingly seek alcohol-free options, the non-alcoholic beverage market grew 24% year-over-year to $199M1, Cannabis beverages could become a leading innovation within this movement, offering adults a mindful alternative with bold flavours and consistent cannabinoid profiles.

Mollo Seltzer: new four packs and winter ready flavours

Blackberry (4 × 355 mL): Sweet-meets-tart ripe berry notes; 10 mg THC and 20 mg CBG per can.

Wild Berry Açaí (4 × 355 mL): A juicy, dark-berry profile with a smooth finish; 10 mg THC and 20 mg CBG per can.

Comfort flavours for the chill season

Lemon Seltzer: Bright citrus with a hint of botanically sourced limonene; 10 mg THC and 20 mg CBG per can.

Mango Seltzer: Warm, mellow tropical character with a touch of botanically sourced myrcene; 10 mg THC and 20 mg CBG per can.

Watermelon Lime Seltzer: For those craving a nostalgic escape, a sweet-and-tart sparkling blend featuring a nano-emulsified cannabinoid mix of 10 mg THC and 20 mg CBG per can.







Mollo classics for any occasion

Mollo 10: Double brewed for a well-balanced taste with 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBG. Best served in a chilled glass.

Orchard Chill'r (10 mg THC + 10 mg CBG): Semi-sweet, crisp apple cider character for cozy winter sipping.





XMG: bold, nostalgic refreshment

XMG+

Grape Ape Soda: A bold grape soda featuring a balanced 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBG, enhanced with guarana extract for an energizing twist.

Tropical Cream Float: A twist on a classic with 10 mg THC, 10 mg CBG, and guarana extract.

Paradise Treat: A fruit punch throwback featuring 10 mg THC, 10 mg CBG, and guarana extract.











XMG Zero: Bold Flavour, Zero Sugar

Cream Soda Zero: A dreamy blend of vanilla and caramel flavours with 0 sugar and 0 calories in a 355 mL can featuring 10 mg THC.

Orange Soda Zero: A nostalgic burst of bold orange soda with 0 sugar and 0 calories in a 355 mL can featuring 10 mg THC.

Black Cherry Zero: The same fruity blend as XMG's Black Cherry Alt, now with 0 sugar and 0 calories in a 355 mL can featuring 10 mg THC.

Dr. Kush Cream Soda Zero: An elevated nostalgic beverage that's as classic as it sounds, 0 sugar, 0 calories, and 10 mg THC in a 355 mL can.





XMG Atomic Sours

Foggy Peaches: Sour notes with 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBG.

Cherry Blasted Lime: A cherry lime burst with 10 mg THC and 10 mg CBG.





Mollo Seltzers (including new Blackberry and Wild Berry Açaí four‑packs), Mollo 10, Orchard Chill’r, and XMG beverages are available nationwide across Canada at select local cannabis retailers and licensed online channels, subject to provincial regulations. Check local listings for in‑stock flavours and formats.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

19+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly.

All cannabis products featured in this guide are sold under Tilray’s subsidiary, Aphria Inc., a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

1 Source: The Surge of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in Canada - NIQ

