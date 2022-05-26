Parsons Awarded Contract for AI-Based Smart Mobility System

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC) to provide an innovative artificial intelligence (AI) based regional border transportation management system that will expedite the movement of goods and people around the Buffalo-Niagara bi-national region in Western New York State and Southern Ontario.



This new contract includes the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of a multi-agency, technology-enabled, integrated, advanced transportation management system (ATMS). The system will further advance NITTEC’s goal of safe and efficient regional transportation by reducing person-hours of delay, improving environmental sustainability, and enhancing safety through the sharing of information across agencies in the Buffalo-Niagara region.

“Optimized multi-agency information sharing and collaboration through advanced transportation management technology is essential to improving safety and increasing mobility around and between communities,” said Peter Torrellas, president of connected communities for Parsons. “As a leader in transportation management solutions, we will apply our unique systems integration approach to improve the performance of the transportation network that serves this international border region.”

Key project priorities include balancing multimodal demand across the Niagara Frontier border crossings, improving freight operations by providing targeted information to drivers, using improved weather information in traffic management, improving regional mobility by expanding integrated corridor management activities, and providing the benefits of multi-agency cooperation by creating real-time interagency information sharing and collaboration.

The Parsons solution, centered on the company’s Intelligent NETworks® Smart Mobility (iNET™) platform, fuses disparate data sources into a common data sharing and dissemination platform. The data will be used by Parsons’ award-winning AI and micro-simulation based integrated decision support system (DSS) to generate predicative traffic management strategies that will improve regional traffic performance. The award reflects Parsons’ expertise and ongoing commitment to delivering innovative infrastructure solutions to customers around the globe and is a great example of technology synergies between Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure.

The data collected and strategies generated by this cloud-based centralized solution will also power key performance indicators at the regional level via advanced analytics and dashboards, providing insight into the performance of the road network, commercial vehicle operations, and border crossing activities. Parsons envisions broader global applicability for this AI offering.

To learn more about Parsons’ iNETTM platform, visit www.parsons.com/products/inet/

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statement

