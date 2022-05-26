HydroGraph Inc. Announces Appointment of Vice President R&D, Physics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels, has announced the appointment of Dr. Chris Sorensen as Vice President R&D, Physics.



Sorensen is The Cortelyou-Rust university distinguished professor of physics and a distinguished teaching scholar at Kansas State University. As part of his research at Kansas State to develop and patent carbon soot aerosol gels, he discovered an explosion process producing high-quality, low-cost graphene for which he was awarded the U.S. patent for in 2016. Seeing the opportunity to commercialize graphene and other super-materials through a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly process, HydroGraph exclusively licensed the patented explosion technology through K-State Innovation Partners.

“Our research has been very well-funded to move explosion synthesis forward to make better graphene and continue the development of innovative nanoengineered materials,” said Sorensen. “After 45 years in academia and a 5-year relationship with HydroGraph, I decided it was the right time to make this move. I have total confidence that the current leadership team has the right strategy and an enlightened point of view with the courage to ‘peg’ the needle. They know the science got us here and the science will push us forward. By improving graphene production economically and environmentally, it has the potential to impact all of our daily lives, much like silicon and aluminum."

As primary inventor of HydroGraph’s technology platform, the Hyperion system, Sorensen will lead HydroGraph-funded cutting-edge research in graphene and graphene applications. This includes HydroGraph-funded research at Kansas State University in the application of graphene in composites, lubricants, coatings, inks, catalysts, and carbon fiber reinforced epoxy to name a few.

“Bringing Chris onboard is the obvious next step to furthering our aim to improve people's lives with clean sustainable technology,” said Stuart Jara, HydroGraph chief executive officer. “And through our continued relationship with our research partners at Kansas State University, we’re already looking ahead to other revolutionary technology and applications as we apply the Hyperion system to other elements on the periodic table.”

“We are excited to further our global impact with HydroGraph and our world-class researchers,” said Aarushi Gupta, licensing associate with K-State Innovation Partners. “This energetic team is optimistically looking ahead as they apply the Hyperion system to produce a wide variety of novel materials.”

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture graphene, hydrogen and other strategic materials in bulk. Publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange Dec. 2, 2021, the Company acquired the exclusive license from Kansas State University to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/ For company updates, please follow Hydrograph on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", “upon” "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s future products; the scaling up of the Company’s Manhattan, Kansas factory to commercial capacity; the Company’s possible exploration of future development in the Manhattan region.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

HydroGraph Investor Relations

ir@hydrograph.com

HydroGraph Media Contact

Kristin Schaeffer

kristin@amfmediagroup.com