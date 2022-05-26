VVC Engages Sproule Associates to Prepare NI 51-101 Report

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") announces the following:



VVC is required, pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 (NI 51-101), to report, on an annual basis, Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information which are to be prepared by an independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator (QRE). VVC has engaged Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") of Calgary, Alberta to prepare the required reports. Sproule will work closely with Foreland Operating LLC., who is managing our gas operations in Kansas, to prepare an independent evaluation of the helium (He) and natural gas resources as at January 31, 2022, and carry-out any other work or activities required to prepare the reports. The NI 51-101 Reports will be filed on SEDAR as soon as finalized by Sproule.

Sproule, a global energy consulting firm recognized as having natural gas and helium expertise, provides technical and commercial knowledge to its clients.

Pursuant to an arrangement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") in August 2021, VVC intends to settle $15,000 of general market outreach and investor awareness services by the issuance of 150,000 shares at the price of $0.10 per share, being yesterday's market price discounted by 25%.

The Securities to be issued pursuant to this transaction will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions.

VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC) who, with the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is also a Helium and natural gas producing company. VVC’s portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium / Natural Gas Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in that region. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com

