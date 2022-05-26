HireVue’s 2022 Customer Excellence Awards Open for Entry

Salt Lake City, Utah, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting tools announces that its 2nd annual Customer Excellence Awards are open for entries.

Last year’s winners included world-renowned brands such as Pfizer, who won the Diversity Star Award for their use of HireVue in their Breakthrough Fellowship Program. This year is sure to bring in more noteworthy winners, as every company around the world has turned their creativity toward battling the Great Resignation.

“We’re eager to hear in greater detail from our customers how they have thrived in spite of this year’s talent shortages and other disruptive forces,” said Anthony Reynolds, CEO of HireVue. “More than ever before, talent teams deserve all of the accolades we can provide, and I am excited to showcase the winners at events throughout the end of the year.”

This year’s award categories include:

Impact Star Award: recognizing the impact that you have been able to make through implementing HireVue’s technology.

Nominations are open to all current HireVue customers and applications can be submitted online beginning May 25th through August 19th at 11:59 PM PST. Winners will be announced at the end of August and honored at events around the globe.