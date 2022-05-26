Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV, the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, announced the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided a corporate update.



“This quarter marks the first year of operations for Rakovina Therapeutics, Inc. which initiated activity in March 2021,” said Mr. Jeffrey Bacha executive chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics, Inc. “We have been pleased with the results of our research as we have conducted parallel drug-discovery and lead optimization activities to characterize three novel small-molecule DNA-damage response (DDR) inhibitor programs with the aim off selecting one or more lead compounds for advancement into human clinical trials.”

“In general, our planned research activities have been completed on, or ahead of schedule – in spite of some challenges associated with the global pandemic.”

Recent Highlights

On May 11, 2022, we announced the presentation of data at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Special Meeting on Sarcomas highlighting promising activity for our novel kt-3000 series drug candidates as a potential treatment for Ewing sarcoma and other treatment-resistant cancers.



Ewing sarcoma is a cancer that occurs primarily in the bone or soft tissues and is the second most common type of bone cancer affecting children and young adults. Approximately thirty percent of patients will experience recurrence within five years following treatment. The prognosis for patients with recurrent or progressive Ewing sarcoma is poor with average survival from the time of relapse of only 14 months.

On April 11, 2022, we presented preclinical data supporting potential broad anti cancer activity of our novel kt-4000 series drug candidates at the AACR annual meeting.



Data presented at the AACR Annual meeting demonstrated that kt-4000 series compounds provide, in a single molecule, potent DNA-damage and inhibition of repair as well as cell-cycle arrest similar to what was observed in prior laboratory studies employing two separate treatments. The data also suggest that the kt-4000 series anti-cancer mechanism observed appears to be distinct from FDA-approved PARP-inhibitors suggesting the potential for broad utility of drug candidates derived from this class.

“Each of these presentations also highlighted that select lead candidates are undergoing evaluation of pharmacokinetics, preliminary safety profile and anti-tumor activity in vivo as an important milestone toward the selection of one or more drug candidates for advancement into human clinical trials,” added Mr. Bacha.

Summary Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

The Company commenced operations on March 25, 2021, concurrent with the closing of the qualifying transaction with Vincero Capital Corp. and began trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol RKV on April 1, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company had positive working capital of approximately $2.4 million.

For the three months ending March 31, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $711,953. Research and development expenses were $456,551 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. General and administrative expenses were $256,996 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Total cash expenses related to research and development and general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $490,103.



Selected Financial Information As at

March 31, 2022

$ Cash & cash equivalents 2,548,172 Working capital 2,470,635 Intangible assets 5,455,078 Total Assets 8,360,542 Total liabilities 434.829 Deficit 6,233,105 Total equity 7,925,713









Statements of net loss and comprehensive loss data: For the three months

ended March 31,

2022

$ Research & Development 456,551 General and administrative 256,996 Net loss and comprehensive loss 711,953 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01) Operating cash burn 490,103 Weighted average shares outstanding 69,826,633



Rakovina Therapeutics’ financial statements as filed with SEDAR can be accessed from the Company’s website at: https://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com/corporate-profile/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Additional Information

