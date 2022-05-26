Global Down Syndrome Foundation Raises $400,000 at Their AcceptAbility Gala in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday evening, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) held its annual AcceptAbility Gala at the Marriott Marquis Washington, DC. The event attracted nearly 300 attendees and raised $400,000 for life-changing research and medical care for people with Down syndrome.

The AcceptAbility Gala was emceed by power-couple Kyra Phillips, an award-winning ABC anchor and correspondent, and John Roberts, co-anchor of ‘America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith’ on Fox News. Senators Steve Daines (R-MT) and John Hickenlooper (D-CO) received GLOBAL’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, for their strong advocacy in Congress on behalf of people with Down syndrome.

“Increased funding is essential to meaningful Down syndrome research that will result in longer lives and improved health outcomes for people with Down syndrome — it also supports our larger effort to find treatments for diseases that contribute to more than half of all deaths in our country,” said Senator Daines. “Everyone must endeavor to advance this critical research.”

“People with Down syndrome are our family members, students, friends, and colleagues,” said Senator Hickenlooper. “We need to recognize their valuable contributions to society and promote equity and inclusion. I’m honored to have played a small role supporting the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in their tireless efforts to increase research funding and improve medical care.”

During the event, Jonah Berger, a 10-year-old with the dual diagnosis of Down syndrome and autism, was recognized as GLOBAL’s 2022 Ambassador and brought everyone to their feet. American Authors, a popular, triple platinum rock bank, delighted the audience with their biggest hits, including “Best Day of My Life,” while the inclusive dance troupe RhythmXpress and solo dancer Robert Wallop wowed attendees.

“The energy, acceptance, and love in the room Tuesday night is a true testament to the inclusive societal impact we’re generating around dramatically increasing funds for research and medical care for people with Down syndrome,” said GLOBAL Co-Founder, President, and CEO, Michelle Sie Whitten. “Senators Daines and Hickenlooper, over a dozen of our Congressional Champions, our friends from NIH, Ambassador Jonah Berger, and over forty attendees with Down syndrome, along with celebrities such as the American Authors, Robert Wallop, and Olympic Champion Elana Meyers Taylor, highlighted the tangible impact we are making.”

Additional notables included Senator Roy Blunt, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, and Congressman Pete Stauber.

Read Senator Steve Daines’ op-ed, Individuals With Down Syndrome Deserve Better, written in solidarity with GLOBAL’s AcceptAbility Gala in The Washington Times.

To learn more about GLOBAL, visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org.

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,000 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

