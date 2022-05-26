New York, USA, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market to register Sustainable Growth at a CAGR of 18.96% During the Study Period (2018-26), Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis in the Next-Generation Sequencing market, the growing application of the Next-Generation Sequencing technology in various fields such as clinical diagnosis, scientific research, and others is projected to propel the Next-Generation Sequencing market. Additionally, the advancement in the Next-Generation Sequencing platform is likely to increase the adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing technology thereby driving Next-Generation Sequencing market growth in the forthcoming years.

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight “Next Generation Sequencing Market Insight, the global Next-Generation Sequencing market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rise in cases of infectious diseases and various other complex disorders such as cancer, genetic disorders, and others across the globe. Also, a rise in government initiatives and funding to support genome sequencing is likely to increase the Next-Generation Sequencing market. This report will provide an in-depth understanding of the Next-Generation Sequencing market which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Next-Generation Sequencing market.

Key Takeaways from the Next-Generation Sequencing Market

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Next-Generation Sequencing market during the forecast period.

The leading Next-Generation Sequencing companies with various oral Next-Generation Sequencing such as Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., MedGenome, BGI, Pacific Biosciences, GENEWIZ, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., Psomagen, Inc., 10x Genomics, Takara Bio Inc., Zymo Research Corporation., NuGEN Technologies, Inc. (Tecan Trading AG), Vela Diagnostics, CD Genomics., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. , and others are currently working in the Next-Generation Sequencing market.

, and others are currently working in the Next-Generation Sequencing market. In December 2021, Roche launched the AVENIO Edge System to simplify and automate next-generation sequencing sample preparation, reduce human error and advance precision medicine.

launched the to simplify and automate next-generation sequencing sample preparation, reduce human error and advance precision medicine. In May 2021, Illumina, Inc. and Next-Generation Genomics Co., Ltd. launched VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution v2 in Thailand, a CE-IVD, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

and launched in Thailand, a CE-IVD, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). In February 2021, INOVIO and QIAGEN expanded collaboration to develop next-generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostic for INOVIO's VGX-3100 for advanced cervical dysplasia.

expanded collaboration to develop next-generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostic for INOVIO's VGX-3100 for advanced cervical dysplasia. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the Next-Generation Sequencing market during the forecast period.

Next-Generation Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing is a massively parallel sequencing technology used to determine the order of nucleotides in the entire genome or a specific region of DNA or RNA. It has revolutionized the biological sciences field such as the study of genetic variation associated with diseases or other biological phenomena by offering labs to perform a wide variety of applications with ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed.

Next-Generation Sequencing has transformed the biological sciences, allowing labs to undertake a wide range of applications and analyze biological systems to a previously unimaginable degree. Today's complicated genomics issues need a level of detail that standard DNA sequencing technology cannot provide. Next-Generation Sequencing has filled that need and has become a common method for answering these concerns.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Insights

Geographically, the global Next Generation Sequencing market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of Next-Generation Sequencing market share North America currently leads the global Next-Generation Sequencing market and is projected to hold its market position during the forecast period. This domination is owing to a rise in research and development activities to develop advanced Next-Generation Sequencing-based instruments that would contribute to the regional market.

Additionally, strategic business activities in the region to use Next-Generation Sequencing technology to enhance the diagnostic capabilities will also contribute to the Next-Generation Sequencing market in the country during the forthcoming years. For instance, on August 12, 2020, GeneDx, Inc., a subsidiary of BioReference Laboratories, Inc., an OPKO Health company agreed with Pediatrix Medical Group to offer state-of-the-art, next-generation genomic sequencing to contribute to the clinical diagnosis in neonatal intensive care units. Thus, such initiatives to enhance diagnostic capabilities and research and development in the region are projected to augment the Next-Generation Sequencing market during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Dynamics

The Next-Generation Sequencing market is now gaining traction due to an increase in COVID-19 infected patients throughout the world. This is because the Covid virus has mutated since its outbreak, and PCR testing only detects the virus's existence. Next-Generation Sequencing technology, on the other hand, is utilized to identify new strains of the COVID-19 virus as well as to monitor it. Furthermore, the growing global incidence of cancer cases is expected to fuel the Next-Generation Sequencing market. This is due to the growing importance of Next-Generation Sequencing technology-based platforms for detecting cancer biomarkers. Moreover, product approvals based on Next-Generation Sequencing technology for the identification of different conditions such as infectious diseases and genetic disorders, among others, are likely to contribute to the Next Generation Sequencing market growth throughout the forecasted period.

However, obstacles such as short read lengths in Next-Generation Sequencing technology and the high cost of equipment and services are projected to stymie the expansion of the Next-Generation Sequencing market.

Furthermore, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a stellar effect on the Next-Generation Sequencing market. This is because the rise in emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for Next-Generation Sequencing tests for SARS-CoV-2 has led to Next-Generation Sequencing market growth during the pandemic crisis. In addition, the inclusion of Next-Generation Sequencing technology as a clinical diagnostic test, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic by various laboratories has also bolstered the Next-Generation Sequencing market during the pandemic.

Scope of the Next-Generation Sequencing Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type - Instruments, Reagents & Consumables and Services

Instruments, Reagents & Consumables and Services Market Segmentation By Sequencing Type - Whole-Genome Sequencing, Whole-Exome Sequencing, Rna Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, De-Novo Sequencing, Others

Whole-Genome Sequencing, Whole-Exome Sequencing, Rna Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, De-Novo Sequencing, Others Market Segmentation By Application - Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Agriculture & Animal Research, Others

- Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Agriculture & Animal Research, Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institute

- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institute Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Next-Generation Sequencing Companies - Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., MedGenome, BGI, Pacific Biosciences, GENEWIZ, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., Psomagen, Inc., 10x Genomics, Takara Bio Inc., Zymo Research Corporation., NuGEN Technologies, Inc. (Tecan Trading AG), Vela Diagnostics, CD Genomics., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., among others

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., MedGenome, BGI, Pacific Biosciences, GENEWIZ, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., Psomagen, Inc., 10x Genomics, Takara Bio Inc., Zymo Research Corporation., NuGEN Technologies, Inc. (Tecan Trading AG), Vela Diagnostics, CD Genomics., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Next-Generation Sequencing market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.96% to reach approximately USD 22.03 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Next-Generation Sequencing Market 7 Next-Generation Sequencing Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Next-Generation Sequencing Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

