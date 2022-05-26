Glatfelter to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Materials Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) today announced that it will be participating in the Deutsche Bank 13th Annual Global Materials Conference being held on June 8, 2022 in New York City.



Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, along with Ramesh Shettigar, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be presenting at the conference while also conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

The Company's formal presentation will begin at 12:00 pm ET on June 8th. The webcast link along with a copy of the Company’s presentation will be available on Glatfelter’s website the morning of the conference, located at Webcasts and Presentations - Glatfelter Engineered Materials .

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. The Company’s high quality, technology-driven, innovative, and customizable nonwovens solutions can be found in products that are Enhancing Everyday Life®. These include personal care and hygiene products, food and beverage filtration, critical cleaning products, medical and personal protection, packaging products, as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s 2021 net sales were $1.1 billion with approximately 3,250 employees worldwide. Glatfelter’s operations utilize a variety of manufacturing technologies including airlaid, wetlaid and spunlace with sixteen manufacturing sites located in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Philippines. The Company has sales offices in all major geographies serving customers under the Glatfelter and Sontara® brands. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .