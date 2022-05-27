American Humane Awards U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Scott Campbell with National Humanitarian Medal

Washington, District of Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, honored retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Scott Campbell with a National Humanitarian Medal, the organization’s highest distinction, for his dedication and advocacy to veterans and service animals.

“Col. Campbell is a stalwart champion for our troops and for service dogs who do so much to stem the suffering too many of our soldiers face as a result military trauma,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “We are grateful to have Col. Campbell on our board and are thrilled to present him with our National Humanitarian Medal in recognition for his meritorious service.”

Colonel Campbell brings more than 35 years of top-level military experience to his work as a board member for American Humane and to its programs to support the armed forces, which began more than 100 years ago during World War I.

For the past five years, Colonel Campbell has leveraged his experience to help provide lifesaving services to veterans and their families, as well as military animals. From helping to build American Humane’s Pups4Patriots program, which pairs highly trained service dogs with veterans grappling with Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury, to reuniting retired war dogs with their battle buddies, Col. Campbell is a fearless advocate for those in need.

“Working with American Humane, we’ve managed to put nearly 200 healing leashes into the hands of veterans, often saving them from the worst-case scenario and giving them – and their families – back the lives they once had,” Col. Campbell said. “We’re giving our warriors the weapons they need to win their final battle here at home and I couldn’t be prouder than to receive this recognition.”

The award was presented during an intimate gala dinner sponsored by Jessica Markham, an American Humane National Ambassador, and the Markham Law Firm, the evening of Tuesday, May 24.

To learn more about American Humane’s lifesaving military programs, visit www.AmericanHumane.org/Military.

