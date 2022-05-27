Correction: Resolutions of Snaige AB the General Meeting of Shareholders

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Correction: the table of the distribution of profit (loss) on resolution No. 4 has been corrected due to a misprint.

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 29 April 2022.

The following resolutions were made at the meeting:

1. Consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” AB on the company’s activity for 2021;
Taken for information the consolidated annual report of “Snaigė”, shareholders approved remuneration report;
2. Auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2021;
Taken for information the auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2021 year;
3. Approval of the set of financial statements of the company for 2021;
Approved the set of consolidated and the company’s financial statements for 2021 year;
4. Approval of distribution of profit (loss) of  “Snaigė” AB for 2021;
Approved the distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2021 year:

 

Article 		EUR
   
Non-distributed profit (loss) at the end of the last financial year (10 080 925)
Net result - profit (loss) of the financial year (2 018 571)
Profit (loss) for the reporting financial year not recognized in the income statement 845 784
Distributable result- profit (loss) of the financial year (11 253 712)
Transfers from reserves: 673 581 
For the acquisition of own shares -----------
Transfers from mandatory reserve 673 581 
Distributable profit (10 580 131)
Distribution of profit 673 581
To reserve foreseen by the law 673 581
Non-distributed result - profit (loss) at the end of the financial year (11 253 712)


Annex: Consolidated and separate financial statements of AB “Snaigė”, the annual report for 2021 year,  independent auditor’s report, and Social responsibility report.

Managing Director
Mindaugas Sologubas

Phone +370 315 56206

