Correction: Resolutions of Snaige AB the General Meeting of Shareholders

Correction: the table of the distribution of profit (loss) on resolution No. 4 has been corrected due to a misprint.

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 29 April 2022.



The following resolutions were made at the meeting:

1. Consolidated annual report of “Snaigė” AB on the company’s activity for 2021;

Taken for information the consolidated annual report of “Snaigė”, shareholders approved remuneration report;

2. Auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2021;

Taken for information the auditor’s conclusion on the company’s financial statements for 2021 year;

3. Approval of the set of financial statements of the company for 2021;

Approved the set of consolidated and the company’s financial statements for 2021 year;

4. Approval of distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2021;

Approved the distribution of profit (loss) of “Snaigė” AB for 2021 year:





Article EUR Non-distributed profit (loss) at the end of the last financial year (10 080 925) Net result - profit (loss) of the financial year (2 018 571) Profit (loss) for the reporting financial year not recognized in the income statement 845 784 Distributable result- profit (loss) of the financial year (11 253 712) Transfers from reserves: 673 581 For the acquisition of own shares ----------- Transfers from mandatory reserve 673 581 Distributable profit (10 580 131) Distribution of profit 673 581 To reserve foreseen by the law 673 581 Non-distributed result - profit (loss) at the end of the financial year (11 253 712)





Annex: Consolidated and separate financial statements of AB “Snaigė”, the annual report for 2021 year, independent auditor’s report, and Social responsibility report.

Managing Director

Mindaugas Sologubas

Phone +370 315 56206

Attachment