UNCF to Congress: More Funding for HBCU Priorities is Necessary

Washington, DC, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Senior Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs Lodriguez Murray delivered public witness testimony on May 26 before the House Appropriations Committee panel which funds the Department of Education.

At the hearing, with a focus on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget which Congress must write and pass, Murray spoke on the needs of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) as well as how Congress could help students from underserved backgrounds.

The main focus of the testimony was the congressional need to fund the Title III “Strengthening HBCUs” Program at a robust $500 million, which would be an increase from the current level of $337 million. Mr. Murray noted that one HBCU in particular received a $100 million funding increase, by themselves, in FY 2022. Therefore, it is logical that the Title III “Strengthening HBCUs” program should receive a $100-plus million increase since the collective of over 100 institutions all share in the program.

After Murray’s testimony, House Appropriations Committee and Subcommittee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Subcommittee Ranking Member Tom Cole (R-OK) both noted UNCF’s testimony was thorough and compelling. Together, they questioned their overall funding numbers and if their allocation would allow that level of funding increase.

A key component of Murray’s testimony addressed the juxtaposition between the recent pandemic related influx of funding for HBCUs versus the long-standing underfunding of the institutions.

“More can be done by Congress to support HBCUs. As much funding as has come our way, I want to be clear: a two-year influx cannot reverse 150 years of systemic, persistent underfunding. HBCUs have been at the forefront of improving education and health disparities long before the issues have recently become vogue,” said Murray.

