English Swedish

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press release 30 May 2022

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) executes share split and decides on record date

At the Annual General Meeting of Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (the “Company”) held on 5 May 2022 it was resolved on a share split of the Company’s shares whereupon each share is divided into five shares (share split 5:1) of the same series. The Board of Directors has now decided that the record date for the share split will be 3 June 2022.

Last day of trading in the Company’s shares prior to the share split is 1 June 2022. First day of trading in the Company’s shares post the share split is 2 June 2022. As a consequence of the share split, the Company’s shares will be traded under new ISIN codes as of 2 June 2022. The new ISIN code for the ordinary share is SE0018040677 and the new ISIN code for the share of series C is SE0018040669.

The share split will be automatically implemented via Euroclear Sweden AB and no actions are required by the shareholders. The new number of shares is expected to be registered on the securities account (Sw. VP-konto) of each shareholder by 7 June 2022.

The total number of registered and outstanding shares in the Company, post the share split, amounts to 203,476,650, whereof 199,826,650 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 199,826,650 votes, and 3,650,000 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 365,000 votes. The company holds all shares of series C.

For further information, contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CEST on 30 May 2022.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment