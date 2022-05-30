Statkraft AS - Contemplating NOK green bond issues

Statkraft AS, rated A-/BBB+(Stable/Stable) by S&P and Fitch, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and SEB as Joint Bookrunners, to arrange a virtual investor meeting at 9:15 CEST on Tuesday 31 May 2022. Statkraft will give a company presentation and present its Green Finance Framework.

Subject to market conditions, one or several NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issues with expected tenor(s) of 5-10 years and expected combined size of NOK 3-5 billion may follow.

SEB has acted as Sole Structuring Advisor for Statkraft’s Green Finance Framework which has obtained the highest possible shading of Dark Green and governance score of Excellent from Cicero Shades of Green.

Statkraft AS; Stephan Skaane, Head of front office, phone +47 905 13 652