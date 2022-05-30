Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 23 May to Wednesday 25 May:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)67,736 1,353,183,286
23 May 202230020,598.00006,179,400
24 May 202236020,090.28007,232,501
25 May 202235020,099.34007,034,769
Total 23-25 May 20221,010 20,446,670
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 May 2022*1,07020,244.227521,661,323
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)11,113 220,754,382
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)69,816 1,395,291,280
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)357,324 7,565,510,302
23 May 20221,20120,827.440025,013,755
24 May 20221,44320,281.540029,266,262
25 May 20221,40120,277.300028,408,497
Total 23-25 May 20224,045 82,688,515
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 May 2022*3,24720,442.154566,375,676
Bought from the Foundation
25 May 2022*		1,03020,442.154521,055,419
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)44,954 910,262,225
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)365,646 7,735,629,911

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 37,984 A shares and 247,576 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.53% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 May 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 21 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 21