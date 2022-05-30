Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 23 May to Wednesday 25 May:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|67,736
|1,353,183,286
|23 May 2022
|300
|20,598.0000
|6,179,400
|24 May 2022
|360
|20,090.2800
|7,232,501
|25 May 2022
|350
|20,099.3400
|7,034,769
|Total 23-25 May 2022
|1,010
|20,446,670
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 May 2022*
|1,070
|20,244.2275
|21,661,323
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|11,113
|220,754,382
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|69,816
|1,395,291,280
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|357,324
|7,565,510,302
|23 May 2022
|1,201
|20,827.4400
|25,013,755
|24 May 2022
|1,443
|20,281.5400
|29,266,262
|25 May 2022
|1,401
|20,277.3000
|28,408,497
|Total 23-25 May 2022
|4,045
|82,688,515
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 May 2022*
|3,247
|20,442.1545
|66,375,676
|Bought from the Foundation
25 May 2022*
|1,030
|20,442.1545
|21,055,419
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|44,954
|910,262,225
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|365,646
|7,735,629,911
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 37,984 A shares and 247,576 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.53% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 30 May 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
