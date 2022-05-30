English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 23 May to Wednesday 25 May:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 67,736 1,353,183,286 23 May 2022 300 20,598.0000 6,179,400 24 May 2022 360 20,090.2800 7,232,501 25 May 2022 350 20,099.3400 7,034,769 Total 23-25 May 2022 1,010 20,446,670 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 May 2022* 1,070 20,244.2275 21,661,323 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 11,113 220,754,382 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,816 1,395,291,280 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 357,324 7,565,510,302 23 May 2022 1,201 20,827.4400 25,013,755 24 May 2022 1,443 20,281.5400 29,266,262 25 May 2022 1,401 20,277.3000 28,408,497 Total 23-25 May 2022 4,045 82,688,515 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 25 May 2022* 3,247 20,442.1545 66,375,676 Bought from the Foundation

25 May 2022* 1,030 20,442.1545 21,055,419 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 44,954 910,262,225 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 365,646 7,735,629,911

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 37,984 A shares and 247,576 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.53% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 May 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

