30 May 2022
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
LSE Code: 3NGS
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES
ISIN: IE00B76BRD76
RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”) from USD 0.02 to USD 0.002, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 13 April 2022, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on Monday 30 May 2022.
As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 30 May 2022.