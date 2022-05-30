Inspiro Wins Two Gold Globee® Awards

MANILA, Philippines, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsourcing specialist Inspiro earned two Gold Globee® wins—for Operations Leadership of the Year and Customer Service and Success Executive Team of the Year—in the 9th Annual 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards.



The Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Operations Awards are part of the world’s premier recognitions program, honoring industry-wide and peer achievements of individuals, teams, departments, organizations, products, and services. More than 50 judges from around the world, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts, determined the award-winners.

Rommel Regino, Inspiro’s Head of Global Operations and Sales, garnered the Operations Leadership of the Year nod for: contributing to the company’s growth in both existing and new markets, spearheading its rapid transition from brick-and-mortar to work-from-home operations, and instituting programs toward improving employee experience, digital transformation, and sustainability. As a board member of the Contact Center Association of the Philippines, he is also an influential BPO leader, championing greater inclusivity and equal representation for all industry players.

Inspiro’s Global Operations Team—Ricelle Matti, JP Meris, Stanley Dy, Aly Antonio, Suzanne Bascara, Phoebe Magsino-Erni, JC Deada, and Rommel Regino—was named the Customer Service and Success Executive Team of the Year, for outstanding work and leadership that helped propel the company’s growth, amid the challenging global business environment of the last two years. Through their exceptional care of clients, customers, and employees, Inspiro still managed to: increase client revenues, win new logos and achieve record growth in existing accounts, expand capabilities to new verticals, and reach 70% onsite operations by 3Q 2021.

Inspiro President and CEO Yuji Hamamoto expressed his hearty thanks to the Globee Awards for the recognition, as well as congratulations to the Global Operations Team, saying, “You truly exemplify Inspiro’s culture of excellence and malasakit. Your genuine care and concern—for all our employees, our clients, and their customers—have brought and will continue to bring rich rewards, not just for our company, but all the communities in which we operate and serve.”



About Inspiro

Inspiro is the outsourcing specialist, with access to a network of 32,000 customer champions across 51 strategic locations. We deliver multilingual, end-to-end, value-driven CX solutions to the world’s leading brands, enabling our clients to optimize processes, exceed metrics, and surpass overall customer satisfaction.

Inspiro is owned by Relia, a member of Japan’s Mitsui Group.



