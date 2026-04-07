Inspiro Announces Strategic Expansion into Comprehensive Business Process Services to Drive Next-Generation Enterprise Efficiency

MANILA, Philippines, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altius Inspiro (Inspiro), a globally recognized leader in digital customer experience (CX) management, today announced a strategic expansion of its service portfolio to include comprehensive Business Process Services (BPS). The evolution highlights Inspiro’s shift from serving as a cost-reduction and process-efficiency partner—focused on providing a competitive workforce—to becoming a value-driven partner, holistically supporting the client’s entire business operation, encompassing not only efficiency but also enabling revenue generation and profit growth.

Anchored by the strategic philosophy of “Achieving More with Less,” Inspiro's newly expanded BPS framework is engineered to optimize resources, streamline complexity, and accelerate time-to-market. By integrating Lean Six Sigma methodologies with AI-powered automation and advanced data analytics, Inspiro transforms legacy operations into agile business engines. Through this optimized delivery model, Inspiro is currently collaborating with global enterprises to set remarkable operational benchmarks, helping them achieve 60% in cost savings and driving a 40% increase in process efficiency.

The shift to integrated BPS addresses the growing enterprise demand for streamlined front-to-back-office workflows.

“Our foundation in customer experience remains central to who we are, but our clients’ needs and challenges have changed,” said Ryo Ohashi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspiro. “They are no longer asking us only to manage customer interactions; they are asking us to help improve the way their entire business operates. For our existing clients, this means we can extend our discipline and performance culture beyond isolated touchpoints to deliver smarter, leaner, and more impactful solutions across their entire operational footprint.”

As the global market accelerates toward holistic digital transformation, organizations require partners capable of delivering multi-shore resilience and outcome-based results. Inspiro's BPS expansion directly addresses these evolving dynamics. By bridging the gap between front-office engagement and back-office administration, the company equips business leaders with the critical infrastructure necessary to sustain long-term growth and maintain a competitive edge.

About Altius Inspiro, Inc.

Altius Inspiro is a leader in business process services (BPS) and digital customer experience (CX), serving Fortune 1000 companies with next-generation solutions powered by strategy, technology, Lean Six Sigma, and people. For over 20 years, we have served the BPS and CX requirements of the most demanding, fast-growing industries, including telecoms, retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, banking, fintech, media, mobility, technology, healthcare, and energy and utilities. Altius Inspiro is a subsidiary of Altius Link, Inc., a synergistic partnership between KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

For more information, visit www.inspiro.com.