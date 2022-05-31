Dividend payment ex-date of AS Merko Ehitus is 3 June 2022

English Estonian

AS Merko Ehitus (trading code MRK1T, ISIN code EE3100098328) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment as of the close of the business of the settlement system on 6 June 2022.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 3 June 2022. From that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus will pay dividend 1.00 euro per share on 17 June 2022.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee