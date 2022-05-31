OTC Markets Group Welcomes Foresight Financial Group Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Foresight Financial Group Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH), a financial holding company established under the Federal Reserve, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Foresight Financial Group Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Foresight Financial Group Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FGFH.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Transitioning our trading platform from the OTC Pink market to OTCQX is representative of Foresight Financial’s plan to provide broader exposure of our company’s stock and the story of our community banking success to the marketplace. We believe trading on OTCQX will better communicate information of our financial performance to more sources and improve the liquidity of our stock for both existing and future investors,” said Rex Entsminger, President and CEO of Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Raymond James acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Foresight Financial Group Inc.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc., an Illinois corporation founded in 1986, is a financial holding company established under the Federal Reserve with fifteen offices in the Northern Illinois counties of Winnebago, Stephenson and Kankakee. Holdings of the Foresight Financial Group, Inc. include German American State Bank located in German Valley, Pecatonica, Seward and Winnebago; State Bank of Davis located in Davis, State Bank located in Freeport; Lena State Bank located in Lena, Northwest Bank located in Rockford, Loves Park and Machesney Park; and State Bank of Herscher located in Herscher and Kankakee.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com