Liberty Military Housing Team Members Go The Extra Mile For Military Child’s Make a Wish Send-Off

San Diego, CA, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latia Parham, Community Services Coordinator at Liberty Military Housing, and her fellow team members pooled their resources to give five-year-old Max a terrific send-off on his Make a Wish trip to Disney World with his family.

Latia and her fellow Pax River team members immediately started making phone calls to coordinate a special send-off for Max and his family as they headed to Orlando. The team coordinated with the NAS base leadership, NAS Patuxent River Fire and Police departments, Navy Housing, and Foundation 4 Heroes to arrange for an extra special escort, including some of Max’s favorite superheroes.

“Over the years, Foundation 4 Heroes has visited 1000s of children in hospitals, homes, and schools. Nothing is as exciting as being able to celebrate a child’s victory over an Illness. We have known Max for several years, and we have brought gifts and inspiration to encourage him and bring joy, but the greatest gift is his full recovery. We were so pleased to be a part of his miracle,” said Dr. Jay Lipoff, Foundation 4 Heroes founder.

Recently, Max’s family notified LMH that Max is now cancer-free after battling through the last couple of years with a compromised immune system. What started as a thought that the team could go and wave Max off in his limo grew into an entire event. The team wanted to find some way outside the box to brighten the family’s day and experience living with us. The team all felt Max's recovery warranted celebrating and is grateful that the Trader family allowed our team to be a part of such a wonderful occasion.

“When I found out Max had finally kicked cancer, I let out a sigh of relief that I didn't know I was holding in. I wanted to shout it from the rooftop with her [Max’s mother]! I will admit his send-off to Disney was supposed to be pretty small, but after hearing more and more about Max, we got a little carried away,” said Latia.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. livelmh.com

About the Foundation 4 Heroes

The Foundation 4 Heroes is a 501c.3 nonprofit organization that has had the opportunity to visit 1000s of children and Veterans over the years. Traveling to many communities and states, these superhero volunteers' mission is to bring gifts, inspiration and smiles to patients of all ages in hospitals, visit schools to teach children how to be a hero and about bullying and find ways to honor and thank Veterans for their courage, service and sacrifice. f4heroes.com

About Make a Wish Foundation

The mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The children we serve are fighting for their lives, and their families are doing everything that they can to help them in their battles. wish.org

