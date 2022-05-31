Sophos Intercept X Named Best Vendor Security Offering

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that Sophos Intercept X has been named the Best Vendor Security Offering by Channel Partner Insight. It is a winner in the MSP Innovation Awards, which honor North American channel leaders for innovative offerings that advance the managed services market into new opportunities and growth.



“The frequency and severity of cyberattacks – ransomware in particular – have quickly escalated in recent years as adversaries increasingly adopt new tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to strike,” said Scott Barlow, vice president, Global MSP and Cloud Alliances, Sophos. “Sophos is committed to innovating at an even faster pace to help channel partners and their customers stay one step ahead of ruthless cybercriminals.”

Sophos Intercept X provides multiple layers of security to protect against ransomware and other cyberthreats. It combines anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention, and active adversary mitigations to stop attacks before they cause damage. Now with XDR, Sophos Intercept X extends protection to include detection, investigation and response capabilities with native endpoint, server, firewall, email, cloud, mobile and Microsoft Office 365 integrations. Partners and customers can easily manage Sophos Intercept X directly from the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, or have it managed for them by Sophos MTR, a threat hunting, detection, investigation, and response service that provides a dedicated 24/7 security team to rapidly identify and neutralize active threats.



Sophos Intercept X is part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem, which underpins the entire Sophos portfolio of solutions. The smart ecosystem enables Sophos Intercept X to share real-time intelligence with other solutions for faster and more contextual and synchronized threat detection and response.

“We want to shine a spotlight on those in our industry who are already leading from the front in a fast-paced, highly ambitious field,” said Nima Sherpa Green, Channel Partner Insight editor. “What we’ve seen over the last year has shown us that more than ever, being innovative is a real differentiator for progress. Entries were extremely competitive, and those who won did so by proving they are truly galvanizing the channel.”