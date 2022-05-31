Family Friendly Event and 5K Supports Leader Dogs for the Blind

Rochester Hills, Michigan, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kick off your summer on Saturday, June 4, with Leader Dogs for the Blind at their annual Bark & Brew! This event is for the whole family and includes a kids’ zone with rock wall, inflatables and games; live music; grilled fare; Griffin Claw brews and more. You'll get to meet some adorable Future Leader Dogs, Leader Dogs in training and working Leader Dogs too!

Presented by Chief Financial Credit Union, Bark & Brew is located at Griffin Claw Brewing Company in Rochester Hills at Crooks & M59. The fun lasts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ticket pricing is 21 and over: $8 in advance at LeaderDog.org or $10 at the gate, under 21 is free. Kids' zone wristbands: $5/child for unlimited play.

The musical lineup showcases Sharon Tse from 11am-1pm, Dan Tillery from 1-3:30pm and Parallel Fifth, voted one of Metro Detroit’s favorite cover bands, from 4-7pm.

Early morning fun starts at 9 a.m. with a 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run at Bloomer Park in Rochester. Participants receive free entry to Bark & Brew at Griffin Claw Brewing Company and a free, age-appropriate beverage. 5K entry is $40 and 1-Mile Fun Run is $30. For more information or to register, to go LeaderDog.org/bark-and-brew.

*Important: Personal pets are not allowed at the event or 5K. Service animals, including Future Leader Dogs, are allowed.

