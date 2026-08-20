Join a Community That Changes Lives

Rochester Hills, Michigan, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With months of beautiful weather still ahead, there's no better time to take on a rewarding new adventure, one that brings purpose, connection and joy to your daily life while helping someone else gain greater independence. Leader Dogs for the Blind is calling on compassionate individuals and families to open their hearts and homes by becoming volunteer puppy raisers.

With a large number of puppies arriving this August and September, there is an increased need for volunteers to raise Future Leader Dogs. These puppies are Labrador retrievers and Labrador crosses (between a Labrador and a golden retriever) who are destined to become guide dogs for people who are blind or low vision.

By raising a puppy for approximately six months to a year, you'll do more than prepare a Future Leader Dog for an important career. You'll become part of a welcoming community of volunteers, staff and supporters who share a common purpose. Puppy raisers build lasting friendships, learn new skills and experience the satisfaction of watching a puppy grow and develop while helping create life-changing partnerships for people who are blind or low vision.

Volunteer puppy raisers teach their Future Leader Dog foundational skills like:

Basic cues such as sit, stay and down

Staying focused and working with their handler around distractions

Proper leash walking

Confidently navigating new environments

Practicing polite manners in and outside the home

No prior experience is necessary, just a willingness to learn and a desire to give back. Every puppy raiser receives guidance from an experienced puppy counselor, attends regular puppy classes and has opportunities to connect with fellow raisers through special events and outings. Leader Dog provides expert support, training materials and a network of knowledgeable volunteers and staff who are invested in your success. You'll pick up your puppy from our campus in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Consider making a difference that extends far beyond your home. Discover a community, build meaningful connections and help change a life.

Ready to make a learn more? Visit LeaderDog.Org/Volunteer or call 888.777.5332 today.

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About Leader Dogs for the Blind

Leader Dogs for the Blind is a nonprofit organization providing people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel using a guide dog or a white cane. All services are provided free of charge. The organization also trains guide dogs for people who are DeafBlind, offers a summer camp for teens, and holds seminars for orientation and mobility (O&M) professionals and university students. Leader Dogs for the Blind partners with agencies and O&M professionals throughout the U.S. to provide their clients with supplemental O&M training. For more information, call (888.) 777.-5332 or visit LeaderDog.org.

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