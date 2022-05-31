Verizon Customers Win Big, Using more than 17 TB of Data at the Indianapolis 500

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcus Ericsson may have won the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, but Verizon customers also had a lot to cheer about at The Racing Capital of the World. More than 325,000 people gathered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) on Sunday, and Verizon customers were well represented and well taken care of – using more than 17 terabytes of data on race day. That’s more than the 15 terabytes of data fans used on race day at a similar race event earlier this month in Miami.



Verizon customers on race day were able to stream, tweet, and share their experiences at super-fast feeds at the largest sports venue with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. And they were able to take advantage of transformative experiences like 5G Multi-View and 5G Ultra Pass , powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas, and over 1700 cities around the country. In all of Indianapolis, 52 percent of Verizon’s network traffic is on 5G Ultra Wideband.

“From powering new experiences for fans at sporting events to ensuring businesses don’t have to choose between mobility and security, our 5G Ultra Wideband network is built with super-fast speeds, massive capacity, low latency, security and reliability to support 21st century innovation,” said Hans Vestberg, Verizon Chairman and CEO. “We’re building personalized experiences that live on the network that people trust.”

Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its core areas of growth and innovation across mobility, nationwide broadband, mobile edge compute and business solutions, the value market and network monetization.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

