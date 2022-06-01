OSB GROUP PLC

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

The Company announces that on 31 May 2022 it had purchased a total of 7,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 7,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.28 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.18 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £5.2159

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 444,750,140 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 444,750,140 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name ISIN Trade Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 16:25:02 GBp 499 519.50 XLON xHaAYqn8kXX OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 16:22:45 GBp 659 519.50 XLON xHaAYqn8ib9 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 16:07:26 GBp 392 521.00 XLON xHaAYqn8GLf OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 15:58:17 GBp 496 519.50 XLON xHaAYqn8Or6 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 15:44:15 GBp 235 518.50 XLON xHaAYqn8DJN OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 15:38:42 GBp 363 518.00 XLON xHaAYqn9tzj OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 15:32:41 GBp 342 520.50 XLON xHaAYqn9mU3 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 15:25:50 GBp 1 519.50 XLON xHaAYqn9xbe OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 15:25:50 GBp 312 519.50 XLON xHaAYqn9xbg OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 15:06:47 GBp 293 519.50 XLON xHaAYqn9eZm OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 14:50:24 GBp 311 519.50 XLON xHaAYqn9QIT OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 14:32:38 GBp 386 521.50 XLON xHaAYqn9Ae4 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 14:18:23 GBp 378 521.50 XLON xHaAYqnAncf OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 13:40:48 GBp 388 522.50 XLON xHaAYqnAh8s OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 12:26:34 GBp 342 523.50 XLON xHaAYqnBzsX OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 11:40:03 GBp 174 523.50 XLON xHaAYqnBJU$ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 10:41:30 GBp 252 525.50 XLON xHaAYqn4xnB OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 10:41:30 GBp 252 526.00 XLON xHaAYqn4xnE OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 09:33:53 GBp 330 528.00 XLON xHaAYqn49hL OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 08:53:41 GBp 278 524.50 XLON xHaAYqn5kQA OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 31-May-2022 08:03:24 GBp 317 527.00 XLON xHaAYqn5FmP

