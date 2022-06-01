IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Anoop Bhatia, CEO of Nowigence Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Anoop Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Nowigence Inc., an innovative software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) company.

Throughout the interview, Bhatia discussed Nowigence’s business model and its comprehensive AI platform, Pluaris™.

“Nowigence specializes in the field of natural language processing and machine learning… AI means a lot of different things to different people, but we focus a lot on the machine interface and linguistics,” Bhatia said. “You’ve got a lot of products on the market like Alexa and Siri. You’ve got these customer service agents that you deal with when you call up your bank or your credit card companies. There have been products like this before, but most of them are trained on a keyword basis… They’re very frustrating to deal with, because linguistics is a very complex subject.”

“From that perspective, we went into this market very differently. We have actually mimicked the human learning process… and brought it into the machine. That’s Pluaris,” he continued. “Pluaris is able to adjust and adapt itself to any sphere from where it is reading or where transcripts have been uploaded. It’s able to answer questions very precisely and find intelligence for you. It summarizes and extracts content based on a certain ranking which it believes is very critical for you… It’s a knowledge management tool which saves you a whole lot of time when you read.”

Bhatia then discussed the growing market opportunity for AI technologies like Pluaris.

“It’s a huge market opportunity for us, and it’s also coming at a time when information is just too much for people to process manually… I think the situation is akin to when calculators were invented. They came at a time when companies were getting bigger and just couldn’t manage doing accounting with the traditional techniques that existed at that time,” Bhatia added. “We’ve come to a situation where we do need machine power to help us secure the intelligence we need from huge databases where information resides… There are about a billion knowledge workers in the world. Just sizing that… we think that the market opportunity is over $20 billion.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Anoop Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Nowigence Inc., to learn more about the company’s recent milestones and corporate goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

About Nowigence Inc.

Nowigence Inc. is an innovative software-as-a-service ("SaaS") company focused on developing and bringing to market Pluaris™ — a comprehensive, ready-to-use artificial intelligence ("AI") platform. Pluaris delivers the combined power of an intelligent reader along with a smart search engine. It works 24/7 reading and analyzing relevant content as it is being created in various public and private data sources on topics that one reads either because one enjoys them or because one needs to gather information to fulfill job tasks or other responsibilities.

