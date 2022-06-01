Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Completion of Second Stock Repurchase Program

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM) today announced that it had completed its Second Stock Repurchase Program previously announced on April 28, 2022 through the repurchase of 60,000 shares. There was no minimum time limit for the program, although the Board authorized the Company to repurchase shares through December 31, 2022. The timing of the purchases was based on the stock price, market and other conditions existing at the time of purchase. The shares repurchased have been retired.



About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Mag Wangsuwana

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 348-2145

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.