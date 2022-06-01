ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Listing Rule 9.6

As part of its succession planning, the Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Clive Richardson as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2022.

Clive has extensive experience across a range of private and public international healthcare and technology focused firms from start-ups to mid-cap companies. He was Head of Equities Research for Investec Bank, and worked as a strategy consultant for L.E.K. Consulting, a leading global strategy firm. He has held non-executive director roles and served as an executive board member on CIS Healthcare Ltd and Clinisys Ltd, both decision support healthcare software companies. In his most recent role, Clive served as COO and CEO for Akari Therapeutics Plc, a NASDAQ listed biotechnology company.

The Board welcomes Clive and looks forward to working with him over the coming years.

Robin Archibald

Chairman

Vikash Hansrani

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850

1 June 2022