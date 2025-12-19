Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Simon Thorpe 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each Identification code GB0005581672 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £0.7114 14,056 £10,000.00 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Date of notification

19 December 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850