Parks! America, Inc. Announces Executive Initiatives

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA) Board of Directors today announced its contract with Dale Van Voorhis was updated and renewed effective June 1, 2022. Mr. Van Voorhis will serve as Interim CEO and the Board is undertaking the search for a new CEO.

The Parks! America, Inc. Board of Directors is extremely pleased Mr. Van Voorhis has agreed to continue as its Chairman, Interim CEO and remain integrally involved in continuing to build the Company for the future. Following the formal search for and engagement of a new CEO, Mr. Van Voorhis will act as Special Advisor to the CEO to facilitate the transition. The Board believes this new two-year agreement allows an appropriate amount of time to conduct the search for a new CEO without disruption to the Company’s operations and ensures continuity of the Company’s management.

Mr. Van Voorhis has been part of executive management of Parks! America, Inc. since 2003 and has been its Chairman since 2011. Under Mr. Van Voorhis’ leadership, the Company has grown from two parks with revenues of $3.54 million for its 2011 fiscal year to three parks with revenues of $11.86 million for its 2021 fiscal year. Mr. Van Voorhis has guided the Company through very difficult times during his early tenure as CEO to record net income and operating cash flows over the past two fiscal years, effectively overcoming many of the challenges of the pandemic. Furthermore, the Company’s market capitalization has increased from roughly $1.5 million in 2011 to roughly $27.8 million today, an 18 fold increase. Mr. Van Voorhis has been a key driver in the success of Parks! America, Inc., leading the Company through several challenging periods, and has been integral in the success and establishing the position of strength the Company enjoys today. The Board of Directors is grateful for all of Mr. Van Voorhis’ contributions and willingness to play a key and active role in establishing the next phase of strategic direction, as well as in recruiting and on-boarding the Company’s next CEO, continuing to build on his legacy.

“I am pleased with this new agreement and the Board’s recognition of my efforts and achievements over the last 20 years,” commented Mr. Van Voorhis. “We are well positioned to continue the growth of the Company, building on the foundation we have created.”

The Company’s Board of Directors is also pleased to announce the formation of a Strategic Growth Committee. The initial focus of this Committee will be to lead the recruitment of the Company’s next CEO. The Committee will also play a lead role in various strategic planning initiatives of the Company. Rick Ruffolo has been appointed to lead this Committee, with Lisa Brady, Charles Kohnen and Dale Van Voorhis also serving as members.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional theme parks - the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, as well as the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan/College Station, Texas, which was acquired on April 27, 2020.

