Parks! America, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, February 9, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments is summarized in the tables below for the periods indicated.

  13 weeks Ended December 28, 2025 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $1,182,629  $357,551  $553,218  $2,093,398 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  156,094   40,080   79,801   275,975 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  23,345   7,216   11,588   42,149 
Personnel costs (3)  342,440   183,709   147,148   673,297 
Advertising and marketing  91,847   64,610   86,493   242,950 
Other segment expenses (4)  257,050   95,258   98,992   451,300 
Segment income (loss) $311,853  $(33,322) $129,196  $407,727 


  13 weeks Ended December 29, 2024 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $1,110,718  $289,761  $369,979  $1,770,458 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  131,243   44,207   76,212   251,662 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  21,004   5,163   6,856   33,023 
Personnel costs (3)  305,029   166,726   168,723   640,478 
Advertising and marketing  40,449   32,102   51,345   123,896 
Other segment expenses (4)  279,047   90,791   118,842   488,680 
Segment income (loss) $333,946  $(49,228) $(51,999) $232,719 


(1)The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment -level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2)Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
(3)Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
(4)Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.


The table below presents a reconciliation of reportable Consolidated segment income to Income (loss) before income taxes:

  13 weeks ended 
  December 28, 2025  December 29, 2024 
Consolidated segment income $407,727  $232,719 
Less:        
Unallocated corporate expenses (1)  218,320   270,352 
Depreciation and amortization  211,081   208,548 
Other operating (income), net  (2,791)  (52)
Contested proxy and related matters, net     (567,157)
Other (income), net  (22,074)  (13,382)
Interest expense  48,752   57,469 
(Loss) income before income taxes $(45,561) $276,941 


(1)Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, director fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.


Additional Segment Data

  For the 13 weeks ended 
  December 28, 2025  December 29, 2024 
Depreciation and amortization:        
Georgia Park $102,720  $89,416 
Missouri Park  50,170   53,778 
Texas Park  57,776   64,940 
Corporate  415   414 
Total depreciation and amortization $211,081  $208,548 


  For the 13 weeks ended 
  December 28, 2025  December 29, 2024 
Capital expenditures:        
Georgia Park $256,711  $495,776 
Missouri Park  22,184   7,900 
Texas Park  25,958   97,800 
Total capital expenditures $304,853  $601,476 


  As of 
  December 28, 2025  September 28, 2025 
Total assets:        
Georgia Park $7,538,721  $8,043,972 
Missouri Park  3,179,266   3,299,882 
Texas Park  8,089,496   8,135,982 
Corporate  401,034   19,606 
Total assets $19,208,517  $19,499,442 
         
Total cash & short-term investments:        
Georgia Park $1,222,386  $1,920,827 
Missouri Park  806,825   888,745 
Texas Park  1,128,025   1,053,298 
Corporate  264,737   14,524 
Total cash & short-term investments $3,421,972  $3,877,394 
         
Total assets less cash & short-term investments:        
Georgia Park $6,316,335  $6,123,145 
Missouri Park  2,372,441   2,411,137 
Texas Park  6,961,471   7,082,684 
Corporate  136,297   5,082 
Total assets less cash & short-term investments $15,786,545  $15,622,048 


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2025 on February 9, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Investors should email their questions to: invest@parksamerica.com. Please send your email questions as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 9, 2026. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

John Grau
InvestorCom
(203) 972-9300
info@investor-com.com


