Parks! America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-K, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.

  For the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2025 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $1,760,856  $869,376  $592,944  $3,223,176 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  241,265   78,260   37,829   357,354 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  32,004   17,322   12,617   61,943 
Personnel costs (3)  377,013   201,584   159,476   738,073 
Advertising and marketing  84,168   85,491   94,958   264,617 
Other segment expenses (4)  241,901   85,453   98,973   426,327 
Segment income $784,505  $401,266  $189,091  $1,374,862 


  For the 13 weeks ended September 29, 2024 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $1,471,131  $718,543  $418,017  $2,607,691 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  199,411   77,717   88,283   365,411 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  32,695   13,209   7,756   53,660 
Personnel costs (3)  354,334   203,611   164,119   722,064 
Advertising and marketing  42,564   32,527   63,014   138,105 
Other segment expenses (4)  271,265   101,146   124,061   496,472 
Segment income (loss) $570,862  $290,333  $(29,216) $831,979 


  For the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2025 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $5,917,423  $2,189,656  $2,364,496  $10,471,575 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  789,293   232,363   304,204   1,325,860 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  115,195   43,081   47,492   205,768 
Personnel costs (3)  1,377,831   726,050   688,096   2,791,977 
Advertising and marketing  301,687   240,204   333,429   875,320 
Other segment expenses (4)  1,077,753   372,367   453,578   1,903,698 
Segment income $2,255,664  $575,591  $537,697  $3,368,952 


  For the 52 weeks ended September 29, 2024 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $5,960,259  $2,036,280  $1,915,721  $9,912,260 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  747,473   276,729   388,476   1,412,678 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  158,815   46,632   46,729   252,176 
Personnel costs (3)  1,328,979   659,088   653,428   2,641,495 
Advertising and marketing  340,586   225,087   310,304   875,977 
Other segment expenses (4)  1,089,527   371,525   443,863   1,904,915 
Segment income $2,294,879  $457,219  $72,921  $2,825,019 


(1)The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2)Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
(3)Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
(4)Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.
  

The table below presents a reconciliation of reportable consolidated segment income to Income (loss) before income taxes

  For the 13 weeks ended  For the 52 weeks ended 
  September 28, 2025  September 29, 2024  September 28, 2025  September 29, 2024 
Consolidated segment income $1,374,862  $831,979  $3,368,952  $2,825,019 
Less:                
Unallocated corporate expenses (1)  213,686   300,274   1,063,397   1,211,764 
Depreciation and amortization  226,377   199,319   885,996   871,967 
Contested proxy and related matters, net     2,988   (670,814)  2,040,810 
Tornado expenses and write-offs, net           (53,755)
Legal settlement           75,000 
Other operating expenses, net  15,598   26,980   29,296   62,734 
Other (income), net  (21,523)  (31,623)  (78,573)  (132,948)
Interest expense  53,193   81,729   219,341   229,244 
Income (loss) before income taxes $887,531  $252,312  $1,920,309  $(1,479,797)


(1)Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, directors fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.
  

Additional Segment Data

  For the 52 weeks ended 
  September 28, 2025  September 29, 2024 
Depreciation and amortization:        
Georgia Park $396,987  $357,522 
Missouri Park  218,429   231,734 
Texas Park  268,923   281,055 
Corporate  1,657   1,656 
Total depreciation and amortization $885,996  $871,967 
         
  For the 52 weeks ended 
  September 28, 2025  September 29, 2024 
Capital expenditures:        
Georgia Park $1,038,800  $593,515 
Missouri Park  116,538   100,428 
Texas Park  121,484   213,012 
Total capital expenditures $1,276,822  $906,955 
         
  As of 
  September 28, 2025  September 29, 2024 
Total assets:        
Georgia Park $8,043,972  $7,520,918 
Missouri Park  3,299,882   3,399,324 
Texas Park  8,135,982   7,812,661 
Corporate  19,606   461,168 
Total assets $19,499,442  $19,194,071 
         
Total cash & short-term investments:        
Georgia Park $1,920,827  $1,800,623 
Missouri Park  888,745   870,918 
Texas Park  1,053,298   570,122 
Corporate  14,524   82,705 
Total cash & short-term investments $3,877,394  $3,324,368 
         
Total assets less cash & short-term investments:        
Georgia Park $6,123,145  $5,720,295 
Missouri Park  2,411,137   2,528,406 
Texas Park  7,082,684   7,242,539 
Corporate  5,082   378,463 
Total assets less cash & short-term investments $15,622,048  $15,869,703 


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2025 on December 15, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Investors should email their questions to: invest@parksamerica.com. Please send your email questions in as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, December 15th. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

