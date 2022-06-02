Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences and Convention

Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8, 2022 at 9:30 am ET



DALLAS, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, and JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference. Additionally, RA Session II, CEO, President and Founder, will participate in a panel discussion at the BIO International Convention.

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the “Events & Media” section of the Taysha corporate website at https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations. Archived versions of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

Conference Details:

Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, June 8 Time: 9:30 am ET Format: Fireside chat Event: Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, June 14 Time: 11:20 am PT Format: Fireside chat Event: BIO International Convention Date: Wednesday, June 15 Time: 11:00 am PT Format: Panel discussion Topic: “A New Era in Gene Therapy” Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Date: Thursday, June 16 Time: 1:00 pm ET Format: Fireside chat

About Taysha Gene Therapies



Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:

Kimberly Lee, D.O.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Taysha Gene Therapies

klee@tayshagtx.com

Media Contact:

Carolyn Hawley

Canale Communications

carolyn.hawley@canalecomm.com