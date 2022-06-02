White Gold Corp. Announces Webinar to Provide Overview of its Fully Funded $6 Million 2022 Exploration Program & Corporate Update

TORONTO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be hosting a Webinar on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022. Join CEO, David D’Onofrio; Co-founder & Chief Technical Advisor, Shawn Ryan and VP Exploration, Terry Brace, as they provide an overview of the 2022 exploration program on its district scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the prolific White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The 2022 program is designed to be focused and impactful and further evaluate recent discoveries on the Betty and White Gold properties. Maiden drill testing will also be performed on several other new targets. A significant early-stage regional exploration program is also planned to identify and advance other targets on the company’s extensive and underexplored land package. The fully funded $6 million program is commencing imminently, with additional details on the various components of the program to be released in due course.



Webinar Details:

The Company webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT). Management will provide an overview on the Company’s 2022 exploration program and a corporate update. The webinar will also include a live Q&A session following the presentation.

Live webinar registration: https://my.6ix.com/ZBOrDiVo

Dial-in Number: 1 (312) 248-9348

Dial-in ID Number: 559204

Dial-in Passcode Number: 6772

PDAC 2022:



The Company will be exhibiting at PDAC 2022 at the Investors Exchange, with full details below. Conference attendees are encouraged to visit to learn more about the Company and ask any questions they may have. Management is also participating in the PDAC One on One Meeting Program and will meet with interested parties.

Booth Number: 3333

Dates: June 13th to 15th

Exhibition Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

2022 Exploration Program Highlights Include:

Further details on White Gold Corp’s 2020 exploration program can be found in the Company’s press release at https://whitegoldcorp.ca/news/releases/index.php?content_id=309.

7,500m of drilling, including 5,000m of diamond drilling, 1,000m of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 1,500m of rotary air blast (RAB) drilling.

Drilling at the Betty Ford target will test for extensions of the near surface breccia-hosted high grade gold zone, where 2021 maiden diamond drilling intersected 3.46 g/t Au over 50.0m in hole BETFD21D003 and 1.17 g/t Au over 48.0m in hole BETFD21D001

Maiden diamond drilling at the Mascot target, 5km east of the Betty Ford discovery to test mineralized zones identified in historical RC drilling which included 2.62 g/t Au over 41.1m in hole BETR12-022 at the Page zone, 29.75 g/t Au over 3.10m in BETR12-012 and 2.19 g/t Au over 10.7m in BETR12-014 at the Boop zone, and 1.48 g/t Au over 21.3m in BETR12-007 at the Davis zone.

Additional prospective targets at the Betty property will be tested with RC and RAB drilling.

Diamond drilling on the White Gold property will be focused on the Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s Ridge target area. Drilling will be carried out to test the gap area between Ryan’s Surprise and Ulli’s Ridge to determine if they are part of the same mineralized zone and to further test the high-grade gold discovery at Ulli’s Ridge where 2021 maiden diamond drilling intersected 6.94 g/t Au over 19.5 m in hole WHTULR21D004.

Focused prospecting will be carried out along the 6.5 km long NNW gold and arsenic soil geochemical trend (Ryan’s Trend) located 2km west of Golden Saddle, with plans to test high priority anomalies with RAB drilling.

A regional early-stage exploration program based on the Company’s proven methodologies will include 10 properties with the goal of identifying and defining new targets.

Further details on the 2022 drilling and other exploration programs will be announced in the coming weeks and months in respect of the different components of the programs.

Further details on the 2022 drilling and other exploration programs will be announced in the coming weeks and months in respect of the different components of the programs. A district scale map outlining the Company’s planned 2022 exploration work areas and other images on key targets can be found at http://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights



About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 350,000 hectares representing over 40% of the Yukon’s emerging White Gold District. The Company’s flagship White Gold property hosts the Company’s Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which have a mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1). Mineralization on the Golden Saddle and Arc is also known to extend beyond the limits of the current resource estimate. The Company’s recently acquired VG Deposit also hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 g/t Au(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.17 Moz at 1.46 g/t Au, and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz at 1.32 g/t Au(3), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz Au and 7.6 Blb Cu and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Au and 3.3 Blb Cu(4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled “Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon Canada”, Effective Date May 15, 2020, Report Date July 10, 2020, prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., and Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., available on SEDAR.

(2) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled “Technical Report for the QV Project, Yukon, Canada”, Effective Date October 15, 2021, Report Date November 15, 2021, available on SEDAR.

(3) See Newmont Corporation news release titled “Newmont Reports 2021 Mineral Reserves of 93 Million Gold Ounces and 65 Million Gold Equivalent Ounces”, dated February 24, 2022: https://www.newmont.com/investors/news-release/default.aspx.

(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled “Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment”, Effective Date June 22, 2021, Report Date August 2, 2021, prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., and Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., available on SEDAR.

Qualified Person

Terry Brace, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

