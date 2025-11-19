White Gold Corp. Welcomes Federal Nation-Building Investments and Support for Resource Development in Yukon

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") welcomes the Government of Canada’s announcement of the second tranche of nation-building projects under Budget 2025: Canada Strong. This new tranche in federal commitments across infrastructure, clean energy, and resource-corridor development – reinforces Canada’s long-term strategy to unlock northern mineral potential and strengthen domestic supply chains.

Importantly, the Prime Minister confirmed that the Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor in Northwest British Columbia and the Yukon has now been formally referred to the Major Projects Office (MPO). According to the announcement, this corridor “sits atop vast deposits of critical minerals and has the potential to unlock world-class resources,” underscoring the Yukon’s strategic role in Canada’s mineral future.

The continued release of major project investments – first in September and now again in November – demonstrates a clear and sustained federal commitment to advancing responsible resource development across Canada, with the Yukon repeatedly highlighted as a region of national strategic importance.

White Gold also congratulates the Yukon’s new Premier following the recent territorial election and looks forward to continued collaboration with the Government of Yukon, First Nations governments, and local communities under this renewed mandate.

“These recent announcements reinforce what we and many others in the industry have long believed: the Yukon is one of Canada’s most important mineral jurisdictions,” said David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer. “As the federal government prioritizes accessing Canada’s vast mineral wealth, infrastructure, and northern development, companies in the Yukon are exceptionally well positioned to contribute to Canada’s economic and strategic goals.”

Federal Support Strengthens the Outlook for Yukon Exploration

The federal announcement emphasizes three priorities that directly support resource development in the Yukon:

Modern Infrastructure to Unlock Northern Resources:



The federal announcement explicitly references the Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor, which spans Northwest B.C. into the Yukon and covers areas hosting significant gold and critical-mineral potential. The Prime Minister noted that “infrastructure investments under this strategy also link clean electricity to Canada’s ability to export LNG,” and that extending transmission northwards “can also power the Yukon and unlock additional resources.” These measures could meaningfully improve long-term energy security and operating conditions for Yukon-based projects.

Acceleration Through the Major Projects Office:



By referring the Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor to the MPO, the federal government has signaled its intent to fast-track federal coordination for projects with the potential to unlock large-scale mineral development across the Yukon and Northwest B.C.

Critical Minerals as a Strategic National Priority:



The announcement highlights the Yukon-B.C. Grid Connect as a key component of Canada’s long-term energy and critical-minerals strategy. The government emphasized that “connecting the Yukon’s isolated electrical grid to the Canadian grid through B.C. will increase energy security and provide clean power to communities in Canada’s Northwest corridor,” reducing reliance on diesel and creating conditions supportive of new mineral development.

White Gold’s Yukon Portfolio Strategically Located Within a Growing National Priority

White Gold controls a district scale 20+ property portfolio across the White Gold District of west-central Yukon – a very prospective and underexplored gold & other mineral camp. The Company’s properties are situated in areas that stand to benefit meaningfully from future infrastructure investments, clean-power initiatives, and enhanced regulatory coordination.

These federally recognized initiatives – including the Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor and the proposed Yukon-B.C. Grid Connect – strengthen the long-term operating environment for explorers such as White Gold whose district-scale portfolio lies within one of Canada’s most significant emerging mineral corridors.

Positioned for Growth as Yukon’s Resource Landscape Evolves

The Company believes the combined effect of:

the federal government’s nation-building infrastructure commitments,

the MPO’s mandate to streamline major project developments, and

a new territorial government focused on economic growth and community partnership.



creates a highly constructive environment for mineral exploration and development over coming decades.

White Gold will continue advancing its fully funded 2025-2026 exploration plans, including drilling at flagship assets such as Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan’s Surprise, VG, and multiple prospective regional gold and critical mineral targets.

Resources & Opportunities in the White Gold District

West-central Yukon is host to several prospective gold and critical mineral districts, including the White Gold, Dawson Range, Klondike, and Sixty Mile districts. The Klondike was the epicenter of the historic Klondike Gold Rush in 1896, with over 20 million ounces of placer gold production having been reported in the region since that time.

The Company’s property portfolio, which covers large portions of the White Gold District, was assembled by renowned prospector Shawn Ryan, and represents the largest claim package in the region. The district scale portfolio includes the Company’s flagship White Gold project that hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain contain an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (1), with significant expansion potential on the resource itself and in the immediately surrounding area. All four of White Gold’s near-surface deposits, which form the White Gold Project, are interpreted to represent structurally controlled orogenic gold systems.

Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the company's claim packages. Two significant advanced-stage projects border the Company’s claims to the south including:

The Coffee Project, owned by Newmont Corporation (TSX: NGT, NYSE: NEM) and which Newmont has entered into an agreement to sell to Fuerte Metals Corp., hosts Measured and Indicated Resources of 80 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold ( 1 ) ( 2 ) .

. The Casino Project, owned by Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN), contains Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1.4 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(3)(2).

The region has seen significant investment by major mining companies in recent years, and the Yukon is consistently ranked among the top global mining jurisdictions on the Fraser Institute’s Investment Attractiveness Index.

Other Matters

The Company has engaged Departures Capital Inc. (“DC”) effective November 19, 2025, to provide marketing and investor relation services designed to enhance White Gold’s investor visibility and awareness. The total contract value is C$15,000 for a period of six months, payable in advance of services. Departures Capital is at arm’s length to White Gold, and to the Company’s knowledge, neither Departures Capital nor its principals have any present interest, directly or indirectly, in White Gold’s securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Departures Capital Inc. can be reached at:

#1500 – 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2

Tel: (519) 590-6985

Email: contact@departurescapital.com

About White Gold Corp.

(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled “2025 Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada”, Effective Date August 19, 2025, Report Date August 19, 2025, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo. of ARSENEAU Consulting Services Inc. (“ACS”), available on SEDAR+.

(2) See Fuerte Metals Corp. technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada”, Effective Date August 21, 2025, Report Date October 6, 2025, NI43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng., Andy Holloway, P. Eng., Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM., available on SEDAR+

(3) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure

(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled “Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada”, Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

