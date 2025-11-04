White Gold Corp. Increases High-grade Gold Mineralization at Golden Saddle Intersecting 6.9 g/t Gold over 50.2 Metres in the Main Zone and Expands the High-Grade Footwall Breccia and Hanging Wall Mineralization

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first drill hole of its 2025 diamond drilling program at the flagship Golden Saddle deposit, located on the White Gold Property in west-central Yukon (Figure 1). Hole WHTGS25D0218A successfully intersected the high-grade footwall breccia target, returning 6.89 g/t Au over 2.8 meters, infilling 150-meter gap up-dip and confirming continuity of this mineralized zone parallel and footwall to the Main Zone. The same hole also returned 6.89g/t Au over 50.2 meters through the main Golden Saddle zone, representing one of the best intervals ever drilled on the property, expanding high grade mineralization within the Main Zone. The hole also intercepted mineralization in the hanging wall returning 0.75g/t over 3.00 meters, further supporting recent 3D modeling refinements that capture mineralization in the hanging wall more consistently. Reported in this release is the first of five drillholes from the White Gold Property. Two additional holes on Golden Saddle, and two holes on the Arc deposit are pending assays (Figure 2) These results form part of the Company’s fully funded work program supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM).

The company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits, which collectively contain an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025), with significant expansion potential on the resource itself and in the immediately surrounding area.

“These high-grade results exceeded our expectations and further demonstrate the exceptional potential of our Flagship Project which already ranks as one of the highest-grade undeveloped open pittable gold deposits in Canada,” stated David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer of White Gold Corp. “Intersecting one of the best intervals ever reported from the property, while confirming additional mineralized zones in the hanging wall and footwall, underscores the robust nature of this deposit and is just one example of the significant opportunity to further expand and enhance our resource base.”

“This hole represents an important technical milestone for our team,” commented Dylan Langille, Vice President, Exploration. “We set out this year with a shift in strategy to focus on our flagship deposits for the first time in several years. We identified opportunities for resource growth which included testing extent and continuity of parallel zones of mineralization (Hanging Wall and Foot Wall), down-dip and strike extensions at both Golden Saddle and Arc, and interpreted high-grade ore shoots at the core of Golden Saddle. These first results are quite encouraging and act as the first step in increasing confidence in the continuity of the footwall breccia, confirming more high-grade Golden Saddle core further increasing the grade of the block model, and demonstrating presence of mineralization in the hanging wall. We are eagerly anticipating the results from the additional drilling and other exploration performed this year.”

Highlights:

Intersected gold mineralization in footwall breccia target, returning 6.89 g/t Au over 2.80 meters, infilling 150-meter gap up dip, and confirming continuity of high-grade mineralization parallel and footwall to the Golden Saddle Main Zone.

Hole x218A fills 70m spacing in high-grade gold mineralization of the Golden Saddle Main Zone, returning 6.89 g/t Au over 50.2 meters 60 meters East of WD-031 which returned 3.4 g/t Au over 104m. These higher than anticipated results will have a positive influence on further increasing the grade of the mineral resource estimate.

Hole x218A intersects and confirms confidence of hanging wall mineralization recently captured in the new geological model and updated mineral resource estimate. The Hanging wall Mineralization will be further supported by the relogging and sampling program for significant amounts of un-assayed core in the vicinity of previously encountered hanging will mineralization as well as for future exploration of these domains at depth.

A video overview from management discussing these results in more detail can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdg0PP-xiio

Additional exploration results from the Company’s exploration program on its district scale portfolio focused on its gold and critical mineral projects to be released in due course.





The 2025 drill program on the Golden Saddle deposit was designed to target a high-grade footwall breccia identified in historic drilling which resides immediately below and parallel to the Main Zone. Very limited previous drilling was extended far enough to discover this zone and therefore it remains largely unexplored. This year, three drill holes were designed and drilled to refine this complex structural-lithological domain, testing continuity and extent of the high-grade mineralization in the footwall, as well as mineralization in the hanging wall and main zone. WHTGS25D0218A was drilled at a 170o azimuth and -70o dip and was designed to test continuity and grade of three parallel zones of mineralization: the hanging wall zone, the high-grade main zone, and the high-grade footwall breccia(Figure 6). Original hole WHTGS25D0218 was terminated short of target at a depth of 140m, partially through the main zone, due to stuck drill rods, resulting in recollaring as WHTGS25D0218A which drilled to planned depth.

Table 1: WHTGS25D0218 & WHTGS25D0218A – Significant Intervals

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)* Au (g/t) WHTGS25D0218**

Hanging Wall

21.50 24.00 2.50 0.43 32.45 32.75 0.30 1.31 60.86 63.60 2.74 0.40 71.95 73.00 1.05 0.65 Main Zone 100.00 140.00 40.00 7.57 WHTGS25D0218A

Hanging Wall

21.00 23.00 2.00 1.03 30.80 31.30 0.50 0.72 72.00 73.50 1.50 0.79 Main Zone

100.15 150.35 50.20 6.89 182.00 182.60 0.60 1.05 187.90 188.40 0.50 0.81 Footwall 409.00 411.80 2.80 6.89

*True thickness estimated at 80 – 95% of the reported intervals

** Drill WHTGS25D0218 was re-drilled as hole ID ‘WHTGS25D0218A’ following stuck drill rods at a depth of 140m.

WHTGS25D0218A – Main Zone Mineralization

Beginning at 100.15 meters down hole, WHTGS25D0218A intersected 6.89 g/t over a width of 50.2 meters in the Main Zone of the Golden Saddle Deposit with multiple assays over 10.0g/t (Table 2). Gold mineralization is associated with quartz veining, brecciation, and disseminated pyrite within strongly quartz-sericite altered and weathered felsic orthogneiss (Figure 3). Spatially, through the main zone, the hole infills a 70m gap between holes WHTGS18D0174 (down-dip) and WHTGS17RC-011 (up-dip). The down-dip hole (WHTGS18D0174) intersected 3.69 g/t over 40.0 meters between 139.0 to 179.0 meters downhole. The up-dip hole (WHTGS17RC-011) intersected 3.14 g/t over 88.4 meters between 47.24 to 135.64 meters downhole (Figure 6). Relative to these holes, the results in this release for WHTGS25D0218A demonstrates a strong increase in the grade and width of the high-grade core at Golden Saddle.

WHTGS25D0218A – Foot Wall Mineralization

The high-grade footwall breccia zone previously identified in historic drilling, but which remained underexplored, was intersected at a down hole depth of 409 meters. The interval returned 6.89 g/t over 2.80 meters. Mineralization is hosted in strongly hematized poorly sorted semi-matrix supported breccia associated with irregular stockwork carbonate veining and fracture-controlled pyrite (Figure 4). Faulted ground created a drill blockage resulting in the loss of 1.5-meters of core between 407.5 to 409 meters immediately prior to high-grade mineralization indicating the potential for the mineralized breccia to have been greater than 2.80 meters in width. Through the Footwall target, hole x218A infills a 150m gap up-dip from hole WD-031 (4.26 g/t over 12.00 meters in footwall zone) and between holes WD-046 (West) and WD-038 (East)(Figure 7). Two subsequently drilled holes, WHTGS25D0217 and WHYGS25D0216 also intersected the footwall breccia zone. Hole x217 infills a 275-meter gap down-dip between holes WD-031 and WHTGS18D0190 aiming to connect high grade mineralization, while hole x216 intersects the footwall breccia 100-meters west of WHTGS18D0190 and aims to test the extension of this high-grade mineralization (Figure 7). Continued successful results could add significant additional mineralization to the currently defined resources.

WHTGS25D0218A – Hanging Wall Mineralization

In the Hanging Wall Zone, hole x218A intersected multiple discrete gold results >0.70 g/t (Table 1.0) with a highlight of 1.05g/t Au over 2.00 meters. Gold mineralization occurs in quartz carbonate veins contained in a strongly oxidized orthogneiss unit (Figure 5). This gold mineralization further supports recent modelling improvements which captures gold mineralization in the hanging wall of the Golden Saddle Deposit (See Company press release dated August 21, 2025). The relogging and sampling of roughly 7,000 meters of historic drill core yet to be assayed, aims to add additional continuity to Hanging Wall mineralization wireframes. This would add ounces previous not captured in the mineral resource estimate, converting waste to ore, and potentially positively impacting economics of the open pit deposit.

Table 2: WHTGS25D0218A – Assay Table Main Zone Composite

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) WHTGS25D0218A 100.15 101.35 1.20 1.892 WHTGS25D0218A 101.35 102.00 0.65 3.289 WHTGS25D0218A 102.00 103.10 1.10 3.773 WHTGS25D0218A 103.10 104.15 1.05 3.098 WHTGS25D0218A 104.15 105.15 1.00 4.394 WHTGS25D0218A 105.15 106.00 0.85 12.900 WHTGS25D0218A 106.00 107.00 1.00 7.383 WHTGS25D0218A 107.00 108.00 1.00 14.800 WHTGS25D0218A 108.00 109.00 1.00 15.000 WHTGS25D0218A 109.00 109.50 0.50 2.693 WHTGS25D0218A 109.50 110.00 0.50 3.933 WHTGS25D0218A 110.00 111.00 1.00 9.218 WHTGS25D0218A 111.00 112.00 1.00 6.002 WHTGS25D0218A 112.00 113.00 1.00 5.367 WHTGS25D0218A 113.00 114.05 1.05 3.424 WHTGS25D0218A 114.05 114.90 0.85 6.130 WHTGS25D0218A 114.90 115.50 0.60 4.299 WHTGS25D0218A 115.50 116.50 1.00 3.938 WHTGS25D0218A 116.50 117.50 1.00 3.230 WHTGS25D0218A 117.50 118.20 0.70 10.600 WHTGS25D0218A 118.20 118.95 0.75 16.700 WHTGS25D0218A 118.95 119.75 0.80 16.000 WHTGS25D0218A 119.75 120.30 0.55 15.900 WHTGS25D0218A 120.30 120.80 0.50 9.876 WHTGS25D0218A 120.80 121.35 0.55 18.600 WHTGS25D0218A 121.35 122.00 0.65 8.891 WHTGS25D0218A 122.00 123.00 1.00 14.400 WHTGS25D0218A 123.00 124.00 1.00 10.900 WHTGS25D0218A 124.00 125.00 1.00 6.887 WHTGS25D0218A 125.00 125.60 0.60 7.162 WHTGS25D0218A 125.60 126.60 1.00 6.105 WHTGS25D0218A 126.60 127.60 1.00 5.780 WHTGS25D0218A 127.60 128.65 1.05 5.900 WHTGS25D0218A 128.65 129.65 1.00 5.359 WHTGS25D0218A 129.65 130.40 0.75 7.728 WHTGS25D0218A 130.40 131.15 0.75 5.134 WHTGS25D0218A 131.15 131.85 0.70 4.696 WHTGS25D0218A 131.85 132.50 0.65 2.017 WHTGS25D0218A 132.50 133.00 0.50 4.716 WHTGS25D0218A 133.00 133.50 0.50 6.925 WHTGS25D0218A 133.50 134.00 0.50 14.600 WHTGS25D0218A 134.00 134.50 0.50 11.600 WHTGS25D0218A 134.50 135.50 1.00 13.200 WHTGS25D0218A 135.50 136.00 0.50 9.303 WHTGS25D0218A 136.00 136.75 0.75 11.300 WHTGS25D0218A 136.75 137.75 1.00 7.496 WHTGS25D0218A 137.75 138.75 1.00 4.678 WHTGS25D0218A 138.75 139.75 1.00 2.514 WHTGS25D0218A 139.75 140.75 1.00 3.656 WHTGS25D0218A 140.75 141.50 0.75 20.400 WHTGS25D0218A 141.50 142.00 0.50 10.500 WHTGS25D0218A 142.00 142.65 0.65 7.352 WHTGS25D0218A 142.65 143.30 0.65 6.036 WHTGS25D0218A 143.30 144.30 1.00 6.358 WHTGS25D0218A 144.30 144.80 0.50 1.301 WHTGS25D0218A 144.80 145.60 0.80 0.554 WHTGS25D0218A 145.60 146.60 1.00 0.530 WHTGS25D0218A 146.60 147.50 0.90 0.916 WHTGS25D0218A 147.50 148.50 1.00 0.294 WHTGS25D0218A 148.50 149.50 1.00 0.182 WHTGS25D0218A 149.50 150.35 0.85 0.607



2025 Exploration Program Update

The 2025 exploration season has been strategically focused on advancing and expanding the Company’s flagship White Gold Project, following a renewed emphasis on resource growth opportunities within and adjacent to the existing deposits. The program’s first drill hole at the Golden Saddle deposit successfully intersected the targeted high-grade footwall breccia, returning 6.89 g/t Au over 2.8 meters, alongside a very strong interval of 6.89 g/t Au over 50.2 meters within the Main Zone — representing one of the best intercepts ever reported from the property. Mineralization was also confirmed in the hanging wall, underscoring the potential for additional ounces in domains historically not recognized for their accretive resource potential.

These early results validate the technical strategy implemented this year, which targeted the footwall breccia and hanging wall extensions, as well as high-grade core continuity at Golden Saddle. Drilling, relogging, and assaying unsampled core initiatives seek to further demonstrate the presence of multiple parallel mineralized zones that remain open along strike and at depth, supporting the ongoing potential for the significant resource growth of the uniquely high-grade Golden Saddle Deposit. Assays from two additional holes completed at each of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits are pending and expected to further refine the geological model and contribute to resource growth.

The Company’s Phase II work has also advanced key metallurgical and geotechnical studies across the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in preparation for a future preliminary economic assessment (PEA), while district-wide data compilation and target generation continued in parallel to define the next pipeline of drill-ready prospects.

The success of the initial 2025 drilling reinforces the excellent exploration potential that remains across the White Gold Project and provides a strong foundation for the Company’s fully funded 2026 exploration program currently being designed following the completion of a $23 million private placement. These results mark an encouraging start to the next chapter of systematic resource expansion and discovery across the district-scale portfolio in Yukon’s premier gold jurisdiction.

Resources & Opportunities in the White Gold District

West-central Yukon is host to several highly prospective mineral districts, including the White Gold, Dawson Range, Klondike, and Sixtymile districts. The Klondike was the epicenter of the historic Klondike Gold Rush in 1896, with over 20 million ounces of placer gold production having occurred in the region since that time.

The Company’s property portfolio, which covers large portions of the White Gold District, was assembled by renowned prospector Shawn Ryan, and represents the largest contiguous claim package in the region.

Two significant advanced-stage projects border the Company’s claims to the south:

The Coffee Project, owned by Newmont Corporation (TSX: NGT, NYSE: NEM) and which Newmont has entered into an agreement to sell to Fuerte Metals Corp., hosts Measured and Indicated Resources of 80 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold ( 2 ) ( 3 ) .

. The Casino Project, owned by Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN), contains Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1.4 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(4)(3).





The region has seen significant investment by major mining companies in recent years, and the Yukon is consistently ranked among the top 10 global mining jurisdictions on the Fraser Institute’s Investment Attractiveness Index.

All four of White Gold’s near-surface deposits, which form the White Gold Project, are interpreted to represent structurally controlled orogenic gold systems. These deposits collectively form the Company’s gold resource base in the heart of its extensive land package and remain open for expansion.

QA/QC

The diamond drilling on the White Gold Property consisted of NQII size drill core and was cut in half on site using a diamond saw. Analytical work on the half core was performed by Bureau Veritas, an internationally recognized analytical services provider, at its South Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. Sample preparation was carried out at its Whitehorse, Yukon facility. All diamond drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples were weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analyzed in accordance with BV’s FA430 and MA250 packages, for both gold analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and ultra-trace multi-element ICP analysis (0.25g, 4 acid digestion and ICP-MS analysis).

The reported diamond drilling sampling program was completed using industry standard procedures, including a quality assurance/quality control (“QA/QC”) program consisting of insertion of standard, blank, and duplicate samples into the sample stream. BV also runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates, and blanks within each sample stream.

Qualified Person

Steven Walsh, P.Geo. and Senior Geologist for the Company is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon’s emerging White Gold District. The Company’s flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (this news release). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the the Coffee Project, owned by Newmont Corporation (TSX: NGT, NYSE: NEM) and which Newmont has entered into an agreement to sell to Fuerte Metals Corp., hosts Measured and Indicated Resources of 80 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(2)(3), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1.4 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(4)(3). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) A technical report to support the MRE for the White Gold project, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be filed on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.ca/) and the Company’s website (https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/) within 45 days of the issuance of this news release.

(2) See Fuerte Metals Corp. technical report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada”, Effective Date August 21, 2025, Report Date October 6, 2025, NI43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng., Andy Holloway, P. Eng., Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM., available on SEDAR+

(3) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure

(4) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled “Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada”, Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(5) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “proposed”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company’s objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company’s properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company’s properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company’s properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading “Risks Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

