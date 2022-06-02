SMX Achieves Advanced Specialization for Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure

HERNDON, Va., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ recognized visionary of next-generation cloud solutions, is pleased to announce the achievement of yet another Microsoft Azure advanced specialization: Windows Server and SQL Server Migration.



Microsoft reserves this designation for partners that adhere to stringent criteria around customer success and delivery of migration of Windows server and SQL Server to Azure. Delivery must use the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework and DevOps practices to ensure consistent and repeatable experiences.

Rick Kelly, SMX vice president of the Cloud Center of Excellence said, “SMX is proud to be recognized for the Windows-based workloads we’re executing with clients. This achievement validates that SMX is an experienced and trusted partner that clients confidently rely on to accelerate their cloud journey into the Azure platform.”

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, migration and modernization pathways to the cloud are more important than ever. Earning this certification from Microsoft further validates SMX’s ability to assess, plan, and migrate a customer’s existing workloads to the cloud.

Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, global partner solutions, channel sales and channel chief at Microsoft added, “The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. SMX clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

Learn more about how SMX operates and maintains dozens of cloud enterprise and web properties on Microsoft Azure at https://www.smxtech.com/services/cloud/ .

About SMX

SMX, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

